Central Florida hotel featured in award-winning movie to get facelift

Can't get enough cruising? How about spending 150 nights sailing around the world?. Luxe cruise line Regent Seven Seas has unveiled its 2025 World Cruise, which will allow passengers to circumnavigate the globe on board the line's stylish Seven Seas Mariner. While the World Cruise, called "Away in Wonder," is nothing new for Regent, the 2025 sailing will be the line's longest-ever world cruise, spanning 150 nights and visiting 97 ports of call in 25 countries.

TRAVEL ・ 25 DAYS AGO