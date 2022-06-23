Central Florida hotel featured in award-winning movie to get facelift

Sleep is foundational for optimal health, and that need for quality zzzs doesn’t just magically take a hiatus while traveling. It’s essential to continue good snoozing habits on vacation—a point hotels are, thankfully, waking up to. Of late, a wave of properties have opened integrating sleep-enhancing amenities—ranging from high-tech mattresses to snooze-inducing spa rituals to curated programming with an emphasis on helping you obtain better sleep, both while you’re OOO and once you’re back home.
Comments / 0