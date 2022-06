Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 1 Episode 8, "The Elysian Kingdom," is without a doubt one of the best episodes of the entire franchise. From the bottom to the top "The Elysian Kingdom" is filled with stunning visuals, quite a few jokes, and a deeply emotional journey. What begins as a campy episode dripping with magic and mayhem becomes a moving tale of love, autonomy, and hope. We open the episode with Doctor M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) reading his daughter Rukiya (Sage Arrindell) her favorite fairytale — the one she's heard a hundred times. She tells her dad she hates the way the story ends and wishes she could change it so that the huntress teams up with the knight to save the king — he tells her maybe someday she can write her own ending.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO