ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

Perry Chamber Raises Funds During Grocery Roundup

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Perry Chamber of Commerce recently received the funds that were raised during the Grocery Bill Roundup for the Fourth of July Fireworks Drive. From May 23rd through May...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Farm Bureau Raises Close to $2,000 for Local Food Pantry

It was another successful fundraising venture for the Greene County Farm Bureau’s Cram the Cab event. A total of $1,900 was raised for the Greene County Action Resource Center at Jefferson Fareway during the week of June 13th-18th. The total amount represents customers rounding up to the nearest dollar on their grocery bill and those individuals that purchased pre-packaged bags of non-perishable food items. Several farm bureau members and financial service agents also made cash donations.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Tori’s Angels Foundation Breakfast Begins Early Tomorrow Morning

There will be a breakfast tomorrow in Panora to help fundraise for a local non-profit organization. The Tori’s Angels Foundation will be at the community center from 8am-1pm tomorrow serving pancakes, eggs, sausage links and a beverage option for a free will donation. All proceeds will fund Guthrie County infants, children and adolescents with life threatening challenges.
PANORA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminder: Free Lincoln Highway Program at Museum in Jefferson Tomorrow

A reminder that the Greene County Historical Society is hosting a free program tomorrow on the Lincoln Highway. Bob and Joyce Ausberger are part of the Lincoln Highway Association and own the Lincoln Highway Museum in Grand Junction. They will lead a discussion about the historic highway, with Joyce talking about her favorite places to visit in 13 states along the highway and Bob will share his vision of the highway for the future. Additionally, the Lincoln Highway traveling exhibit “Promise Road: How the Lincoln Highway Changed America” will continue to be on display at the museum the entire month of June.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminder: Perry Area Food Pantry Open House Is Tomorrow

The community is invited to come out tomorrow and see the new space for the Perry Area Food Pantry. There will be an open house tomorrow from 10 a.m. to noon at the new location of the Perry Food Pantry at 3112 East Willis. Everyone in the community is invited to visit the newly remodeled store and location.
PERRY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Perry, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
City
Perry, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Perry, IA
Lifestyle
raccoonvalleyradio.com

St. Pat’s Regina Guild Rummage Sale Continues Today

Those who are still wanting to find a good deal while supporting a good cause can attend the last day of the St. Pat’s Regina Guild Rummage Sale. The event is sponsored by the Regina Guild and will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and the sale will take place in the St. Patrick’s Catholic School Gym in Perry. Before the sale began community members donated clean and gently used items including furniture, household items, clean clothing and bedding, sheets and curtains, tools and other items that were clean and no longer needed.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel Partners Chamber Of Commerce, Adel Rotary Celebrate T-Mobile Grant

The Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce, Adel Rotary, representatives from T-Mobile and other community representatives joined at the Pedal Plaza in Adel Thursday to celebrate the recent award of a grant. The Chamber was one of the recipients T-Mobile Hometown Grant in the amount of $41,566 to help with planned...
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Stuart Taking Steps To Join Main Street Iowa Program

The city of Stuart is asking the community to help them take steps to add a Main Street Iowa program. Stuart Chamber of Commerce President Ryan Morrison says the Main Street Iowa program works to bring downtown economic development to communities in Iowa. Morrison says the Main Street Iowa program has been very successful with getting grants and other avenues to develop main streets all around Iowa.
STUART, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Free Movie In Minburn’s Meek Park Today

There are plenty of fun activities going on throughout the summer and the Minburn Public Library has one happening today. The library will be hosting a free movie in the park that will begin at 8 p.m. tonight in Meek Park in Minburn, with the showing of “Sing 2”. Popcorn will be available and those attending are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
MINBURN, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grocery#Fireworks Show#The Register#Fourth Of July#Round Up#Charity#Hy Vee#Chamber#The Bucket Brigade
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Rhythms Of Grace To Host Open House This Friday

A new organization in Dallas County will be hosting an open house tomorrow for people to come out and learn more. Rhythms of Grace is a new therapeutic riding facility in Dallas Center and they will be hosting an open house from 4-7 p.m. tomorrow. Those attending will learn how therapy and therapeutic riding with a horse can enhance the quality of life for children and adults with diverse needs.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel Home Garden Tour Is Tomorrow

If you enjoy gardening and are looking for something fun to take part in this weekend, the Adel Home Garden Tour is taking place tomorrow and you can still purchase tickets. The Adel Home Garden Tour by This Is Adel will take place from 1-3:30 p.m. tomorrow and will feature five local gardens that participants will be able to visit. Tickets can still be purchased and you can also add a VIP feature which includes a visit to the Penoach Winery to learn more about and select your own garden herbs while enjoying samples from 3-4:30 p.m.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Booster Club Cookout This Friday

The Perry Booster Club will be hosting a cookout this Friday where people can enjoy good food while supporting a worthy cause. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m tomorrow in the Perry Fareway parking lot, the Perry Booster Club will be hosting a fundraiser meal for $7 or just a sandwich for $4 with the money going to the booster club. President Mindy Baxter talks about their organization.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ISU Insect Zoo Will Be At Perry Library Monday

A fun and free activity which will involve bugs will be taking place on Monday at the Perry Public Library. The Iowa State University Insect Zoo will be in the library community room from 10-11 a.m. on Monday. The program is free for everyone to attend and no registration is required.
PERRY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Medical Center Board of Trustees Certified Through IHA Program

Several Greene County Medical Center Board of Trustees recently received recognition for completing a program. Board members Bill Raney, Doug Hawn, Kim Bates, and Jim Schleisman each earned certificates and pins for going through the Iowa Hospital Association’s Trustee Education Certification. The program is voluntary with the goals of strengthening leadership and accountability, while also providing educational guidance to ensure excellence, innovation and accountability in health care governance.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

City of Stuart Asking For Votes For Iowans Unite Community Video Contest

The city of Stuart has entered into the Iowans Unite Community Video Contest and voting has begun. The second annual Iowans Unite Community Contest invited cities, municipalities and economic development organizations to submit a video showcasing how their community members support small businesses and celebrate the business’ importance to the community.
STUART, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminder: Free Human Trafficking Program Tomorrow at P-C School

A reminder about a free program taking place tomorrow at the Paton-Churdan School building. Sister Shirley Fineran of the Order of St. Francis is the founder and president of Lila Mae’s House, which is a trauma-informed, residential home for adult women survivors of domestic trafficking, will lead a lecture on Human Trafficking tomorrow at 6:30pm. She will cover sex trafficking information for all age ranges, along with how young people are recruited into sex trafficking, indicators of vulnerability and exploitation, and how to safely response to possibly victimization while under the control of a trafficker.
CHURDAN, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Mary J. Barnett Memorial Library New Communication System

A library in Guthrie County is making it easier for them to communicate with their community members. Mary J. Barnett Memorial Library Director Jeri Hawkins says they are establishing a two way texting system called “Text With A Librarian:Gabbie,” so people don’t have to physically show up at the library to renew their books. Hawkins explains she has been pleased with this system so far.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Slight Increases in Unemployment Last Month

The Raccoon Valley Radio listening area saw a slight increase in unemployment last month. According to Iowa Workforce Development, Guthrie County went from 2.1-percent unemployment in April to 2.2-percent in May. Greene County also had a 0.1-percent increase from 1.7-percent unemployment in April to 1.8-percent in May. Finally, Dallas County reported a 0.1-percent jump in unemployment from April to May to 1.6-percent.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy