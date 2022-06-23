Man reported missing out of Fresno found safe

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — The Clovis Police Department is now looking for a man they say is wanted for grand theft auto and identity theft. According to Clovis Police, the suspect stole a vehicle near Minnewawa and Shepherd on June 6. Once the suspect was in the vehicle, he then headed to Riverpark and tried to use the victim’s bank card.

