Fresno, CA

Man reported missing out of Fresno found safe

By Michael Tellez
FOX26
FOX26
 2 days ago
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: Tarsem Singh has been located and is back home. Thank you all for helping by spreading the word. The Fresno Police Department is...

