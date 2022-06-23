Guided Tour Underground Railroad In Guthrie County Register Today

If you enjoy gardening and are looking for something fun to take part in this weekend, the Adel Home Garden Tour is taking place tomorrow and you can still purchase tickets. The Adel Home Garden Tour by This Is Adel will take place from 1-3:30 p.m. tomorrow and will feature five local gardens that participants will be able to visit. Tickets can still be purchased and you can also add a VIP feature which includes a visit to the Penoach Winery to learn more about and select your own garden herbs while enjoying samples from 3-4:30 p.m.

ADEL, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO