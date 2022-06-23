Guided Tour Underground Railroad In Guthrie County Register Today

A reminder about a free program taking place tomorrow at the Paton-Churdan School building. Sister Shirley Fineran of the Order of St. Francis is the founder and president of Lila Mae’s House, which is a trauma-informed, residential home for adult women survivors of domestic trafficking, will lead a lecture on Human Trafficking tomorrow at 6:30pm. She will cover sex trafficking information for all age ranges, along with how young people are recruited into sex trafficking, indicators of vulnerability and exploitation, and how to safely response to possibly victimization while under the control of a trafficker.
