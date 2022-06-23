ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Thing’ and ‘Blade Runner’ at 40: The Day Sci-fi Hit Its Peak

By Miles Surrey
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June 1982, moviegoers were charmed and terrified, respectively, by two of the most celebrated alien movies ever: Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and John Carpenter’s The Thing. Forty years later, we’re celebrating their legacies. Welcome to Alien Day. A science-fiction film arrived in theaters on...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 3

Related
TODAY.com

55 of the scariest horror movies of all time

Maybe your Halloween plans include hosting a massive costume bash with plenty of witches brew for your guests. Or maybe you plan on chilling at home and enjoying a family-friendly Halloween movie with the kids. But if you're a thrill seeker, then there's no better time than now to watch...
MOVIES
GamesRadar

10 horror movies to watch after Stranger Things season 4

From Hellraiser to The Ring, here’s everything to watch after Stranger Things 4, Volume 1. Stranger Things is a love letter to pop culture, written and created by pop culture lovers Matt and Ross Duffer. The series frequently borrows from and is inspired by classic films – and Stranger Things season 4 is no different. The first Volume pays homage to horror icons like Doug Bradley's Pinhead and Anthony Hopkins' Hannibal Lecter, and even takes some inspiration from haunted house horrors like The Amityville Horror and The Changeling.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Jurassic World Dominion is stomping into theaters this weekend. And no matter how many bad reviews this movie gets, people still want to see those dinos roaming the earth. The third installment in the Chris Pratt Jurassic World movies, and the sixth Jurassic Park movie overall, Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar, aka the dinosaur island, has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now freely roam the earth, living with—well, more like terrorizing—humankind. But humans have guns, so surely we’ll be able to win the dino war, right? Right?! Well, you’ll just have to watch the movie to find out. Directed...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rutger Hauer
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Roger Ebert
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Kurt Russell
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Tobe Hooper
Person
Roger Deakins
Person
John Carpenter
Person
Steven Spielberg
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#Thing
IndieWire

Warner Bros. and DC Should Ditch Ezra Miller as ‘The Flash’ — Here’s Why

Click here to read the full article. A promising young actor with musical ability scores in several indie movies, gets cast as a key character in two big franchises, and starts getting into trouble with the law. They get hit with abuse, assault, and harassment allegations, is arrested twice for disorderly conduct, and a frightened couple takes out a restraining order against them. Johnny Depp? Nope. Ezra Miller. Miller, 29, scored rave reviews in “We Need to Talk About Kevin” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” before landing the role of Credence Barebone in JK Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’: Film Review

The conflict in Pixar’s ageless 1995 breakthrough feature, Toy Story, hinged on the displacement anxiety of old-fashioned pull-string cowboy doll Woody when his young owner Andy acquired a popular new action figure called Buzz Lightyear. The movie named for that Space Ranger, Lightyear, extends the Toy Story franchise by showing us the sci-fi adventure that hooked Andy on the character and inspired the merch. This is a funny spinoff with suspense and heart, a captivatingly spirited toon take on splashy live-action retro popcorn entertainment. The title character is given splendid voice by Chris Evans, balancing heroism and human fallibility with...
MOVIES
Collider

'Rattlesakes': New Stephen King Novella is a Sequel to 'Cujo'

Legendary horror novelist Stephen King is revisiting an old classic of his, albeit in a bit of a strange way. During an episode of Bloody Disgusting's The Loser's Club podcast, King came on for his first-ever interview for the site and was asked about some of his latest work which included a new novella titled Rattlesnakes. While he kept most of the details of the book close to the vest, he did drop one bombshell about the snake-centric horror tale — it will be a sequel of sorts to the dog-centric horror tale Cujo.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Deadline

Zoë Kravitz To Produce & Star In Thriller ‘The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets’ For Warner Bros.

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. has won a bidding war over the heist pic The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets, which Zoë Kravitz (The Batman) is attached to produce and star in, Deadline can confirm. The upcoming film is based on Leyna Krow’s short story of the same name, centered on a pair of twin bank robbers. While one twin, Maggie, boasts supernatural powers including telekinesis and super-strength, her sibling heads up the operation and serves as narrator of the tale. Maggie begins to second-guess the life she and her sister lead when their latest heist...
NFL
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on HBO Max

Like most streamers, HBO Max has an eclectic range of sci-fi series, including originals, older titles and excellent international offerings. What sets the HBO originals apart is a stamp of quality marked "prestige TV". Station Eleven is the prime example of a prestige show. With long episode times, high production values and a great Metacritic score (81), the unconventional post-apocalyptic series is the epitome and the pinnacle of HBO Max's sci-fi offerings.
TV SERIES
Collider

From 'Irma Vep' to 'Gloria Bell': When Filmmakers Remake Their Own Work

Not all remakes are equal. Purists will argue that classic cinema has no business being remade, considering the sheer logic that perfection cannot be improved upon. Cinephiles devoted to the concept of originality in film gripe at the frequency with which sequels, prequels, and remakes are spawned out of the celluloidal ooze, often only to be compared unfavorably to their source material. 2003’s Cheaper By the Dozen, which was recently remade into a 2022 Zack Braff vehicle of the same name, was replicated from a 1950s version of the same tale. Akira Kurosawa’s samurai epic Seven Samurai was remade by John Sturges as The Magnificent Seven (which itself was remade with an underutilized ensemble cast), and crucial narrative elements from Kurosawa’s flick can be found in Pixar’s A Bug’s Life. It’s simple: artists and storytellers often like altering or remixing the work of those who preceded them. But what happens when a filmmaker decides to remake their own film — perhaps to translate into an English audience, utilize new technological advances in the industry, or return to previously explored themes through a different, matured viewpoint?
MOVIES
Collider

John Carpenter's 'The Thing' Makes Surprising Box Office Reappearance

Nothing speaks to a film's cultural impact quite like making the box office top ten four decades after first releasing to theaters. The enduring passion that fans have for John Carpenter's 1982 horror classic The Thing has achieved just that after its forty-year anniversary re-release with Fathom on June 19. Despite all complications, and the re-release taking place on a Sunday, The Thing snagged the ninth spot in the box office reports at $500K.
MOVIES
The Ringer

The Alien Sidekick Matrix

In June 1982, moviegoers were charmed and terrified, respectively, by two of the most celebrated alien movies ever: Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and John Carpenter’s The Thing. Forty years later, we’re celebrating their legacies. Welcome to Alien Day. The sidekick is a well-established literary convention dating...
MOVIES
BGR.com

What to watch on Netflix: New shows and movies in July 2022

One of the biggest Netflix releases of July 2022 happens to be arriving on the first day of the month. The final two episodes of Stranger Things 4 stream on July 1st, and the finale is going to be a whopping two and a half hours long. Will we finally get answers to all our questions about the Upside Down? Or will we have to wait until the fifth and final season?
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Finale Duel Completes a Deeper Star Wars Story Arc About Vader's Helmet

Lucasfilm released the final episode of their Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series on Disney+ earlier today, and some of the moments are pure glee. The series tied up all of their loose ends while adding something very special to Star Wars lore. During the episode, Obi-Wan Kenobi has his second face-off with Darth Vader and after a tough battle he defeated Anakin Skywalker in a duel yet again. By the end of the battle, Darth Vader lost half of his mask and a fan noticed a very meaningful trend.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy