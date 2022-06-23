‘The Thing’ and ‘Blade Runner’ at 40: The Day Sci-fi Hit Its Peak

Not all remakes are equal. Purists will argue that classic cinema has no business being remade, considering the sheer logic that perfection cannot be improved upon. Cinephiles devoted to the concept of originality in film gripe at the frequency with which sequels, prequels, and remakes are spawned out of the celluloidal ooze, often only to be compared unfavorably to their source material. 2003’s Cheaper By the Dozen, which was recently remade into a 2022 Zack Braff vehicle of the same name, was replicated from a 1950s version of the same tale. Akira Kurosawa’s samurai epic Seven Samurai was remade by John Sturges as The Magnificent Seven (which itself was remade with an underutilized ensemble cast), and crucial narrative elements from Kurosawa’s flick can be found in Pixar’s A Bug’s Life. It’s simple: artists and storytellers often like altering or remixing the work of those who preceded them. But what happens when a filmmaker decides to remake their own film — perhaps to translate into an English audience, utilize new technological advances in the industry, or return to previously explored themes through a different, matured viewpoint?

