Anyone interested in the job openings in Greene County can attend a special event next week. The Greene County Job Fair will be from 3-7pm Wednesday, June 29th at Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson. Various county employers will have information about their business and the available jobs that they need to fill. This event will also be in support of the Nueva Vida en Greene County (New Life in Greene County) initiative. There will be information about Nueva Vida en Greene County and trying to attract the Latino population to work and live in the county, with that information to be available in English and Spanish.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO