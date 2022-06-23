ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin is meeting leaders of China, Brazil, and India, showing Russia still has powerful allies despite the Ukraine invasion

By Bill Bostock
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HoZdp_0gJWeYl600
Leaders of BRICS countries — China's Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, India's Narendra Modi, and South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa — at the BRICS summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 28, 2019. The leaders met virtually this year.

Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via Reuters

  • Putin is meeting leaders of the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) alliance this week.
  • Putin said Russian trade with BRICS nations rose 38% between January and March despite Western sanctions.
  • The meeting shows Putin still has friends despite the backlash to his Ukraine invasion.

President Vladimir Putin is meeting this week with a group of prominent world leaders, a reminder that Russia still has powerful allies despite the backlash to its invasion of Ukraine .

Putin is attending a virtual meeting of the BRICS alliance on Thursday, a group made up of Russia, India, China, Brazil, and South Africa founded in 2009.

The leaders released pre-recorded speeches on Wednesday, all which went without criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Neither Brazil, South Africa , nor India mentioned Ukraine by name. Chinese President Xi Jinping said: "The Ukraine crisis has again sounded the alarm for humanity. Countries will surely end up in security hardships if they place blind faith in their positions of strength, expand military alliances, and seek their own safety at the expense of others," in a veiled reference to the US and NATO.

Putin also announced that the nations had deepened ties at a time when Russia's economy has been damaged by Western sanctions.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the US, UK, EU, and several other nations sanctioned Russian businesses and entities, with the US and EU banning imports of Russian oil.

Putin said Russia was therefore "redirecting" its trade flows to BRICS nations and other "reliable international partners," according to the state-run Tass news agency. As a result, Putin said trade with China, India, Brazil, and South Africa jumped 38% in the first three months of the year .

China and India had been rushing to snap up Russian oil at low prices as Western importers pulled out, with Russia's oil export revenues jumping by 11% in May .

"Western partners neglect the basic principles of market economy, free trade, and inviolability of private property," Putin said of Western sanctions. He also called them "politically motivated."

The BRICS meeting is a stark reminder that Russia still has extremely powerful friends in China, India, Brazil, and South Africa, despite being ostracized and financially punished by the West.

The BRICS have turned a blind eye to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and look unlikely to ever condemn Putin.

In his speech before the BRICS meeting on Thursday, Xi reiterated his long-held view that the West was "weaponizing" the global economy by using sanctions to punish nations, including Russia.

Multiple Chinese entities are themselves subject to US sanctions.

Western powers hoped that sanctions would dissuade Russia from continuing its invasion of Ukraine, but that has not happened and experts say Putin is prepared for a years-long battle for eastern Ukraine.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
Person
Narendra Modi
Daily Beast

You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

Russia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was moderated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the controversial media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today).
EUROPE
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Chinese
Daily Beast

Biden Fires U.S. Missile in Tit-for-Tat Clash with Kim Jong Un

SEOUL—The U.S., South Korea, and North Korea have all test-fired missiles in a dangerous duel that marks an abrupt escalation in tensions on the Korean peninsula. The North opened the clash on Sunday, challenging both the U.S. and South Korea’s new hardline president by firing eight short-range missiles into the sea off the east coast—the most ever fired on a single day. South Korea and the U.S. responded in kind, firing eight missiles of their own into the same sea about 90 miles south on Monday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Brazil
Country
China
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

535K+
Followers
34K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy