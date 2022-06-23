ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Twitter is testing 'Notes' longform tweets

By Jordan Parker Erb
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZszo_0gJWeXsN00

Happy Thursday, readers. Jordan Parker Erb here, with word that Twitter is working on longform tweets , a function that will let users surpass the 280-character limit.

Let's get to it.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here . Download Insider's app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vzmrj_0gJWeXsN00

SOPA Images/Getty Images

1. Get ready to tweet your heart out. Twitter is testing a new longform blogging feature, called Twitter Notes , that could launch in the coming weeks, TechCrunch first reported .

Here's the latest on Twitter Notes.

In other news:

2. Amazon is working on giving Alexa the ability to mimic anyone's voice — dead or alive. An Amazon exec said his team has been instructing Alexa to pick up a voice from a short audio clip and convert it into longer audio output. Here's what we know.

3. One of PayPal's first employees shared his biggest takeaway from working with Elon Musk. The former employee said one of his biggest observations of Musk, who was PayPal's CEO, is that he's never doing only one thing at a time. Here's what else he said.

4. Every Wall Street firm should know these Big Tech execs. As Wall Street eyes bigger cloud projects, we put together a list of 14 experts from companies like Snowflake, Oracle, and Google Cloud who could make the jump from Silicon Valley to the Street. Meet them here.

5. A former Tesla worker rejected a $15 million payout. The employee's lawyers said the payout, which was awarded after the former Tesla elevator operator filed a racial abuse lawsuit, wasn't enough. Now, the employee and Tesla are heading back to court.

6. Sweetgreen is winning over Gen Z with TikTok. The salad chain already won over millennials. Now, Sweetgreen is using TikTok videos to expand its appeal to a younger generation. How Sweetgreen is wooing Gen Z.

7. Mark Zuckerberg just hinted at an operating system for Meta. In an interview with CNBC's "Mad Money," Zuckerberg said a Facebook operating system may be needed "in order to deliver on what we want to build." Here's what else he said.

8. These books can help you weather the crypto tailspin and become a smarter investor. Experts shared their top picks for books that can help you understand digital currencies and their current downturn. Check out their 27 book recommendations.

Odds and ends:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OdDfH_0gJWeXsN00
The Meta Avatars store will allow users to purchase designer outfits.

Meta

9. Meta just launched a store where users can buy designer clothes for their Avatars. The Meta Avatars Store will sell clothes from brands like Balenciaga, Prada, and Thom Browne — but unlike designer clothes in real life, items will range from $2.99 to $8.99. What we know so far.

10. A new way to buy and sell NFTs is now available for the masses. An Insider reporter bought a superhero bunny on Coinbase's new NFT marketplace, but the experience still has her wondering what purpose NFTs truly serve. Read more from her experience.

What we're watching today:

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb .) Edited by Lisa Ryan (tweet @lisarya ) in New York.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Did someone break into your Facebook account? Check for this red flag

You know by now that details like your Social Security number and banking login are extremely valuable to hackers and scammers. But longtime Komando.com readers also know that your social media information trumps all others. Cracking your bank account can only net hackers the amount you have available, but your...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Find Your Hidden Messages on Facebook Messenger

Did you know that Facebook Messenger hides some messages from you by default? While you’ll see messages from your friends and contacts immediately, the service hides lower-quality messages you might not want to see. We’ll show you how to see hidden messages on Facebook Messenger, plus give tips on...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
The Independent

Facebook down: Some users unable to log in to social network amid ‘unexpected errors’

Some Facebook users have been kicked out of the site and are unable to get logged back in.The problems do not appear to be a part of the kind of widespread outage that Facebook occasionally suffers. Last year, for instance, Meta products including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were all hit by a long, hours-long outage, that caused problems right across the world.The latest issues are more sporadic and specific. Other Meta websites appear to be working as normal, and the login issues are only affecting some people on the site.For those hit by the problems, however, the issue means that...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Google Cloud#Techcrunch
TheStreet

Zuckerberg Buries Facebook and Turns to His Next Big Thing

Seven months after officially announcing the death of Facebook (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media giant, is preparing to bury it. Tired of controversies and scandals, the tech tycoon last October decided to ride the metaverse trend, hyped as the...
INTERNET
The Verge

Twitter confirms it’s working on a built-in Notes feature

Twitter is testing a new long-form blogging feature named Twitter Notes, the company confirmed in a tweet. The platform says the feature is currently available to a select group of users in the US, UK, Canada, and Ghana, and that people “in most countries” can read Notes on and off Twitter.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
IndieWire

TikTok Is Making YouTube Change Its Game — and It’s Costing Alphabet a Fortune

Click here to read the full article. With more than one billion monthly active users, TikTok’s explosion in popularity over the last two years forced other social media players to play catch-up, but that pivot is costing YouTube a quarter-billion dollars. A new report from the media analysts at MoffettNathanson shows that briefer videos cannibalize viewership (and creation) of longer ones, which means sacrificing commercials . MoffettNathanson now expects YouTube will miss out on $275 million in previously estimated ad revenue this quarter. The researchers previously expected YouTube’s ad revenue to grow 9 percent this quarter to $7.49 billion. However, as...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Canada Passes Legislation to Compel Foreign Streamers, Social Platforms to Finance Local Content

Canada’s House of Commons has passed Bill C-11 with an eye to raising around $800 million annually from U.S. streamers and social media platforms as they become obligated to subsidize local Canadian film, TV and music product. The legislation behind the streaming video and audio tax now awaits passage through the Senate upper house in Ottawa, which remains under a question mark as Canada’s governing minority government may face an election later this year and have to kill Bill C-11. A snap federal election in August 2021 terminated an earlier version of the streaming and audio tax legislation, Bill C-10.More from...
AMERICAS
pymnts

Meta Rebrands Facebook Pay to Meta Pay

Meta announced Thursday (June 23) that it is renaming Facebook Pay into Meta Pay, bringing the offering in line with the company’s rebranding that began last year. In a blog post, the company said users who have previously set up Facebook Pay won’t have to make any changes — they’ll still have the service, just under the new name.
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Facebook settles with the US government over real estate ad display profiling

The US government's regulatory noose around Facebook's parent company Meta is slowly starting to tighten as the social network was forced to settle a lawsuit accusing it of racist and discriminatory practices to the tune of $115,054. The lawsuit was brought by the government under the auspices of the US...
LAW
PC Magazine

You Can't Tweet With Us: How to Create a Private Twitter Circle

Have some hot takes you'd rather not blast out to the entire internet? With a Twitter Circle, you can restrict certain posts to a group of trusted followers. With Circles, Twitter takes a page from Instagram's Close Friends feature (not to mention Google+) to allow you to tweet to a select group of followers. As Twitter describes it: "Some Tweets are for everyone & others are just for people you’ve picked." Here's how to circle up on Twitter.
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

How to create an anonymous Facebook account

There’s always a new scandal about Facebook. Those range from shady advertising to disabling Meta headsets. Deleting your main Facebook account isn’t a bad idea, but if you still want to use the platform, you can always create an anonymous Facebook account. Maybe you need one for work,...
INTERNET
Business Insider

Business Insider

535K+
Followers
34K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy