POTUS

Trump is hate-watching every Jan. 6 hearing and almost screams at the TV because he feels nobody is defending him, report says

By Mia Jankowicz
Business Insider
 2 days ago

President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy at the White House on January 4, 2019.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • Trump is avidly and angrily watching the January 6 hearings, The Washington Post reported.
  • The outlet said Trump feels like the GOP is doing too little to defend him.
  • He is said to particularly blame GOP leaders, who sidelined themselves by boycotting the committee.

Former President Donald Trump is hate-watching the January 6 committee hearings, incensed because he believes nobody is defending him, according to The Washington Post .

Trump is at "the point of about to scream at the TV" as he tunes in to each hearing, one unnamed close advisor told the paper.

Another in his circle, also unnamed, told the paper that Trump continually complains that "there's no one to defend me" at the hearings, which have attracted huge amounts of media coverage.

A person familiar with the situation denied this to Insider, saying: "This is not true. He has barely watched any of the hearings at all."

Trump's advisors also spoke of their frustration at having no insight into the committee's processes and not getting advance notice of what is coming, according to the Post.

There are two Republicans on the panel — Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger — but both represent the anti-Trump wing of the party and have been forthright in criticizing him.

Trump's anger centers on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, according to the Post, who boycotted the committee at its formation , passing up the chance to put pro-Trump figures on the panel.

Trump this week made that argument in public as well, terming it a mistake, though he stopped short of directly attacking McCarthy for it.

In recent days, McCarthy has been encouraging Republicans not to talk about the committee at all, the Post reported.

He has adopted the tactic of deflecting questions about the committee's findings, trying to shift the topic to high inflation and record gas prices, which the GOP blames on President Joe Biden.

McCarthy's approach differs sharply from that of Trump, who wants a vocal counterattack. On June 16, he demanded a TV platform to make his own claims about the election, long after they have been debunked.

He wrote on his social-media network, Truth Social : "I am hereby demanding EQUAL TIME to spell out the massive Voter Fraud & Dem Security Breach!"

Trump is known as an avid watcher of TV news, seeking signals on how his press conferences and speeches are perceived. During his presidency, he was reported to watch around seven hours of TV a day , setting aside his entire morning for it.

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Comments / 166

Ultimate one ⚓
2d ago

HE HAS NO DEFENSE. What does he expect, when the most powerful man in America, tries to hold on to power and doesn't want to relinquish it. He concocted a scheme to overthrow the election and it failed. Now he crying for help? It's every man for themselves Trump. They would rather let you sink, than all of them sink with you.

Reply(2)
126
Rick
2d ago

lol … trump doesn’t understand the world he is in. If you are disloyal to people then people have no loyalty to you. Plus telling the truth is not disloyalty, it is a commendable trait.

Reply(1)
92
Kathy
2d ago

What we're seeing is the last gasp for 45. Thankfully. He AND his minions tried desperately to take us into Fascism BUT the majority of Americans said NO. For this, I am grateful.

Reply(6)
87
MSNBC

Trump’s vanity could end up being a major gift to the Jan. 6 committee

Over the past six years, Americans have seen Donald Trump utter so many. self-incriminating things in the open, you’d be forgiven for thinking he’s immune to punishment. But the House Jan. 6 committee's hearings appear to pose the gravest danger to Trump in terms of his civil and criminal liability yet. And the revelation that he and his family kept a camera crew around before and after the Jan. 6 attack could ultimately show that Trump’s vanity has consequences.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Mo Brooks, betrayed by Trump in losing election bid, says he's willing to testify about Jan. 6

Correction: A previous version of the story incorrectly indicated Brooks lost a re-election bid for the House of Representatives. Tuesday's election was a runoff for Senate. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., the pro-Trump election-denier who lost his election bid for Senate this week, on Wednesday said that he'd be willing to publicly testify about January 6 to the House select committee if subpoenaed.
U.S. POLITICS
