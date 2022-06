The Birmingham News/AL.com preseason SEC football poll has evolved quite a bit during its three-quarters of a century in existence. It began as a survey of SEC head football coaches, who gathered in Birmingham each May for the league’s track and field meet. Zipp Newman, sports editor of The Birmingham News from 1919-59 and sports editor emeritus for some 15 years after that, visited the coaches in their hotel and quizzed them on how they thought the conference race would shape up for the coming season and who would be the top players in the league.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO