Get out and do something in central Ohio: June 23-26

By David Rees
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From July 4th celebrations to ComFest, there’s no lack of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Independence Day Celebrations: Through July 4
July 4th celebrations across central Ohio are beginning this weekend. Find your local parade, festival, and fireworks here .

“Airplane!” and “My Fair Lady” – CAPA Summer Movie Series: June 23-26
The 53rd CAPA Summer Movie Series, the longest-running classic film series in the U.S., will show “Airplane!” and “My Fair Lady” this weekend.
Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets . Times vary.

Cory Henry and The Funk Apostles: June 24
Join Cory Henry and The Funk Apostles as part of Rhythm on the River, a free six-part concert and performing arts series.
Bicentennial Park – 233 Civic Center Dr. Details . 6:30 p.m.

Marren Morris: June 24
Marren Morris brings her “Humble Quest” tour to Columbus.
Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets . 6:30 p.m.

Powell Festival: June 24 and 25
A free, two-day festival with family-friendly entertainment, food, and fireworks.
Village Green Park – 47 Hall St. Details . Times vary.

ComFest: June 24-26
For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, ComFest returns in-person to Goodale Park.
Goodale Park – 120 W. Goodale St. Details . Times vary.

New Kids on the Block: June 25
New Kids on the Block brings their “Mixtape” tour to Columbus, with special guests Salt-n-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue.
Schottenstein Center – 555 Borror Dr. Tickets . 8 p.m.

No Grade Left Behind 5K: June 25
In support of high school graduates from single-parent households in need.
Creekside – 117 Mill St. Details . 8:30 a.m.

Mt. Joy: June 26
Mt. Joy with special guest Madison Cunningham.
Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets . 6 p.m.

Central Ohio Farmers Markets: Through summer
Central Ohio is home to an abundance of farmers’ markets offering fresh, locally grown produce, held every weekend during the summer months. Find your local market here .

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar .

NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

