22 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
 2 days ago
Gainers

  • WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY rose 74.4% to $2.32 in pre-market trading. WISeKey International recently issued 2022 first-half revenue guidance for its IoT segment.
  • Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT rose 64.8% to $1.24 in pre-market trading. Blue Hat Interactive terminated its previously proposed shelf takedown offering.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL rose 43.4% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after jumping 13% on Wednesday.
  • Synlogic, Inc. SYBX rose 19.5% to $1.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Boxed, Inc. BOXD shares rose 15.1% to $2.51 in pre-market trading as jumping 35% on Wednesday.
  • Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited TOP rose 15% to $50.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Wednesday.
  • NextNav Inc. NN rose 14.6% to $2.50 in pre-market trading. NextNav reported in Form4 filing that Timothy Presutti bought 196,071 shares at ab average price of $2.79 per share.
  • Uxin Limited UXIN rose 13.7% to $0.58 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Wednesday.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX shares rose 10.6% to $5.75 in pre-market trading. Co-Diagnostics, last month, announced that it has completed the principal design work of a PCR test for the monkeypox virus.
  • SOS Limited SOS rose 10.3% to $0.2427 in pre-market trading. SOS Limited recently announced an ADS ratio change from 1 ADS representing 10 ordinary shares to 1 ADS representing 500 ordinary shares.
  • Codex DNA, Inc. DNAY rose 10.2% to $2.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY rose 9.7% to $0.28 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Wednesday.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX rose 9.2% to $1.43 in pre-market trading. GeoVax Labs recently announced the appointment of John W. Sharkey, PhD to serve as Vice President, Business Development.
  • NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP rose 9.1% to $0.29 in pre-market trading. NextPlay Technologies recently reported FY22 revenue of $8.2 million.
  • Sono Group N.V. SEV rose 8.8% to $3.45 in pre-market trading. Sono Motors recently posted a Q1 loss of €0.35 per share.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT rose 8% to $1.49 in pre-market trading. ToughBuilt Industries reported the closing of $6 million public offering.

Losers

  • Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT fell 27% to $0.7811 in pre-market trading as the company reported pricing of $30 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • Bit Brother Limited BTB fell 9.7% to $0.29 in pre-market trading.
  • VBI Vaccines Inc. VBIV fell 7.4% to $0.81 in pre-market trading. VBI Vaccines shares jumped 14% on Wednesday after the company announced the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation for VBI-1901 for the treatment of Glioblastoma..
  • JX Luxventure Limited LLL fell 7.4% to $1.61 in pre-market trading. JX Luxventure shares jumped around 17% on Wednesday after the company announced a $5 million share repurchase program and signed a $30 million sales agreement.
  • Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI shares fell 7.1% to $1.05 in pre-market trading. Healthcare Triangle recently announced a $2 million buyback program.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. TRHC fell 7.1% to $2.75 in pre-market trading. Tabula Rasa HealthCare recently agreed to sell its PrescribeWellness business to Transaction Data Systems.

