Ruth Ann Halbert – Service 6/26/22 2 p.m.

Robert Eugene Kaempfe of Festus, passed away Thursday (6/23) at the age of 94. Visitation for Robert Kaempfe will be Monday (6/27) morning from 11 until 1 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. The funeral mass will be Monday afternoon at 1:30 at Our Lady Church in Festus. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City.
Dorothy Moranville (Fowler) of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 101. The funeral service is Tuesday morning at 11 at Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Dorothy Moranville is Monday evening from 4 until 8 at...
Glen Lee Hill of Festus passed away Wednesday (6/22), he was 78 years old. Visitation for Glen Hill will be Monday (6/27) morning from 10 until the time of funeral services at Noon at First United Methodist Church of Festus/Crystal City. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Rosemary “Rosie” Brock of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 82. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Burial will be at the Parkview Cemetery. Visitation for Rosie Brock is Saturday morning from...
Marcus Lorenzo James of Festus passed away on June 15th, he was 22 years old. The visitation for Marcus James will be Saturday (6/25) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Tammy Lynn Thompson, age 52, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Bonne Terre, Missouri. She was born June 2, 1970, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Mary Lou (nee Kyle) and Robert Dyle of Bonne Terre. She is survived by her husband: Billy Thompson; children:...
(Farmington) Gas prices are dropping a little bit at Missouri pumps but drivers are still facing the most expensive Fourth of July holiday. Triple-A-Missouri reports the state’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is four-dollars, 64-cents. That price is down four cents from last week but...
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 17 year old male from Farmington is recovering from moderate injuries after he was hurt in a pick up accident in Ste. Genevieve County Tuesday night at 8:25. According to Highway Patrol reports the 17 year old male was a passenger in the truck driven by 18 year old Elijah E. Wann, also from Farmington. The truck was headed west on Saline Creek Road, east of Cave Road, when it ran off the left side of the road. Wann overcorrected and the pick up returned to the road, then rolled over. The 17 year old was flown to SSM Health St. Louis University at St. Louis. Wann was not injured.
(Farmington) The LIFE Center for Independent Living does much more than install ramps and provide medical equipment for people with disabilities. Pauline Neihaus is the executive director at the center. She says they also offer the Employment Network, which can be a major help to someone with a disability. You...
Members of the Houston Rural Fire Department responded at 4 p.m. Friday to a report of a vehicle fully engulfed on East Highway 17 near the rock quarry. The vehicle was in motion when it caught fire, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Deputies with the Texas County Sheriff’s Department...
A 21-year-old Villa Ridge man was helping his father when he was stuck and killed by a tractor-trailer in St. Louis County just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Cpl. Dallas Thompson, spokesperson for the highway patrol, said Noah Goodwin was riding a motorcycle eastbound...
ARNOLD, Mo. — Starting Thursday, families in the St. Louis area are finding some relief in the pantry and at the pump. This year, costs for food have gone up almost 11%, the highest spike in decades, and the national gas price average is about $5 a gallon. Thursday...
Two men and a woman were serious injured in a two vehicle crash on Saturday, June 18, one mile west of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Jacob Wynn, 33, was traveling east on Missouri-376 at a high rate of speed when his 2014 BMW 320i failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center of the road and struck and incoming westbound 2007 Toyota Tacoma head-on, being driven by Robert Blivin, 62, of Herculaneum, Missouri. Both vehicles then traveled off the north side of the roadway.
(Washington County, MO) A man from Blackwell, 44 year old Robert W. Wilkinson, is suffering serious injuries after he was injured in a motorcycle wreck in Washington County Tuesday afternoon a little after 3 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Wilkinson was riding north on Highway 21, east of Highway 47, when the bike ran off the right side of the road and rolled over. Wilkinson, who was wearing a helmet when the accident took place, was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
(Park Hills, MO) A Park Hills man, 29 year old Steven R. Monia, is dead after he was involved in a one car accident in St. Francois County Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol records show Monia was driving north on St. Joe Drive, south of Parkway Drive just before 10 o'clock, when his car ran off the right side of the road and smashed into a concrete pylon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Monia was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.
When this Missouri nurse's favorite breakfast cafe closed, she decided to open her restaurant. In a world where there is plenty of negative news to report, today, we're bringing you a positive story that we hope will leave you feeling inspired and uplifted.
(Hillsboro, Arnold) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Arnold Police Department are planning on working together when it comes to setting up equipment to analyze and break into smartphones in order to solve crimes. According to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak, Arnold PD will be providing an officer to help work on these types of crimes.
(Pilot Knob) A woman from Potosi was injured in a one vehicle accident Saturday night in Iron County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash took place on County Road 103, a couple miles west of Pilot Knob when a Chevy Equinox driven by 61-year-old Eugenia Wilkinson ran off the road, struck a ditch and then hit a fence.
