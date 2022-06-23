Ruth Ann Halbert – Service 6/26/22 2 p.m.

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 17 year old male from Farmington is recovering from moderate injuries after he was hurt in a pick up accident in Ste. Genevieve County Tuesday night at 8:25. According to Highway Patrol reports the 17 year old male was a passenger in the truck driven by 18 year old Elijah E. Wann, also from Farmington. The truck was headed west on Saline Creek Road, east of Cave Road, when it ran off the left side of the road. Wann overcorrected and the pick up returned to the road, then rolled over. The 17 year old was flown to SSM Health St. Louis University at St. Louis. Wann was not injured.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO