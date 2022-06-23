ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Procession, tentative funeral arrangements announced for Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell

By Carolyn Roy
WKRG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A procession is planned for Friday to bring the body of Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell home from Florida. Caldwell drowned last week off the Gulf Coast of Florida in an apparent boating accident....

www.wkrg.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAL

Missing woman with dementia found; Silver Alert canceled

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say an elderly woman with dementia who walked away from a Shreveport hospital Friday has been found. Louisiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert late Friday for 67-year-old Sherry Wyant, who was last seen leaving Shriner’s Hospital on Woodrow and Dowdell Street around 5 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Trail ride organizers commended for safe event

MANSFIELD, La. – Organizers of the Big W trail ride held two weeks ago in Grand Cane are to be commended for holding a safe event, DeSoto Police Jury Administrator Michael Norton said this week. Norton told police jurors during a meeting Tuesday there was only one issue but...
GRAND CANE, LA
K945

Shreveport Police Need Your Help to Find This Missing Woman Fast

The Shreveport Police Department needs your help. Officials with the SPD are asking the public to keep their eyes peeled in hopes of locating a woman who walked away from a Shreveport hospital. According to the report from KFOR, 67-year-old Sherry Wyant (pictured above) was last seen exiting the Shriner’s...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Jumper from the Texas St. Bridge found dead in Red River

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police say the body of a woman has been recovered from the Red River Friday morning. Witnesses reported seeing the woman jump from the Texas Street bridge. The Bossier City Fire Department put a boat in the water and found the woman's body a...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Caldwell
sbmag.net

SB Profile – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator

In Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator’s office, a huge organizational chart of the department hangs on the wall. The desk is neat and tidy — nothing extra, and nothing out of place. Guests are welcome to sit across from Prator in a comfy wingback chair. Next to the chair is a side table with a lamp and a family Bible. The only thing that feels extraneous in the whole room is the plush cow next to the Bible. It’s the only hint in the room of his upbringing and his life outside of law enforcement. “Growing up, we worked, and worked hard,” Prator said. “I raised cows. I love farming, being outside. I can fix anything.” “I was very fortunate to have the dad and mom that I had. They raised me right to treat everybody the same. Dad always said, ‘A Prator’s no better than anybody else, but nobody’s better than a Prator.’ That’s the way you treat people, like we are all the same.” Prator was born in Clarksville, Tenn. The family moved to the North Highlands neighborhood in Shreveport when he was in the second grade. He went to North Highlands Elementary School and Hamilton Terrace. He attended Byrd High School his freshman year, then transferred and graduated from Northwood.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Local restaurant getting worldwide recognition

SHREVEPORT, La.--A Shreveport Staple made its world debut on the food network on Thursday. Eddie's restaurant is known for their stuffed shrimp and now the whole world knows why. Mavice Hughes-Thigpen spends a lot of time trying to preserve her father's legacy through the restaurant and his signature recipes. Recently,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

2 injured early Friday in Shreveport I-20 W crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash in the Western Hills neighborhood Friday morning is under investigation. Police and emergency services were called to the scene near the intersection of I-20 W and Pines Rd just before 4:00 a.m. A white van overturned on I-20 and the right lane was closed while crews worked on the scene. All lanes have now been reopened.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport man gets max for 2019 shooting in MLK neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man got the maximum sentence Wednesday for his conviction in the shooting and wounding of another man in the parking lot of an MLK community center. Tyrone Braden, 47, was convicted on May 25 of second-degree battery for the shooting in the parking...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procession#City Marshal
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Jail Inmate Dies After Beating in the Lockup

Shreveport city jail inmate has died after he was reportedly beaten by a fellow inmate while in the lockup. The elderly male prisoner died Monday, June 20th at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. 72-year-old Bobbie Young died at 4:39 p.m. at Ochsner, where he had been taken with head injuries back...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier City Public Works says starting days earlier helps beat the heat

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - KSLA News 12 caught up with Bossier City Public Works on Thursday, June 23 to see how they’re doing working out in the heat. Director Rich Wade says the key to beating the heat is to stay hydrated and start your day earlier. Wearing long sleeves and bright colors is another way to protect your skin and also stay cooler, he said.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTAL

Man accidentally shot at west Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was shot by accident at a business in the Werner Park neighborhood late Tuesday night. Police say two men were at the Interstate Tires on the 5300 block of Jewella Ave. around 11:49 p.m. when the incident happened. The men told officers that one of them went to stand up when he hit his gun on the ground and it went off.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

New COVID infections on the rise in NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – New COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Northwest Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. COVID-19 Community Levels are a measurement tool established by the CDC to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Chief Deputy sworn in as interim Shreveport City Marshal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Chief Deputy of the Shreveport City Marshal’s office will assume the interim Marshal position until a special election can be held to replace the late Marshal Charlie Caldwell, who drowned off the Gulf Coast of Florida last week in an apparent boating accident.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy