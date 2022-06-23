ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brad Pitt hints at retirement: "I consider myself on my last leg"

By Molly Edwards
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

Brad Pitt has hinted at retirement, revealing that he thinks of himself as in the final stages of his acting career. Pitt has been acting since 1987, so his career so far has spanned a massive 35 years.

"I consider myself on my last leg," the actor told GQ , "this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"

Pitt most recently had a small but scene-stealing role in The Lost City opposite Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock, and Daniel Radcliffe. He can next be seen in the John Wick -esque Bullet Train, which features an ensemble cast including Zazie Beetz, Joey King, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and Hiroyuki Sanada. Beyond that, Pitt will be playing John Gilbert in Damien Chazelle's Babylon, and will star in Formula One, the next film from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski.

As well as acting, Pitt also has a production company named Plan B Entertainment, which this year is releasing the upcoming Netflix movie Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, as well as an adaptation of Miriam Toews's book Women Talking, which focuses on Mennonite women coming together against the men of their community who have been sexually assaulting them in their sleep. "It's as profound a film as anything made this decade," Pitt told GQ of the film. The cast of Women Talking includes Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, Frances McDormand, and Ben Whishaw.

Bullet Train releases this August 5. While you wait, check out our guide to all of 2022's major movie release dates for everything else coming our way this year.

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Reclusive Brad Pitt Spends Most Of His Time Alone At Home Amid Angelina Jolie Custody Battle: Source

Feeling the blues. Brad Pitt's drawn out custody battle with his estranged ex Angelina Jolie is said to be taking a toll on the Hollywood A-lister. Once more of a social butterfly, sources spilled the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star now hardly ever leaves his Los Feliz mansion."Brad doesn't really mingle like he used to," a source dished in the print issue of Us Weekly. "He just has no desire to socialize these days." The embattled actor has been wrapped up in a heated legal battle with the Maleficent star over the custody of their children since their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Brian Tyree Henry
Person
Hiroyuki Sanada
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Aaron Taylor Johnson
Person
Joey King
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Michael Shannon
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Ben Whishaw
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Damien Chazelle
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Rooney Mara
Person
Channing Tatum
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt On 'Ellen'

Jennifer Aniston’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was iconic for so many reasons. The 53-year-old former Friends star – who looked stunning in a cut-out black jumpsuit, by the way – appeared on the 64-year-old comedian’s last ever show on Thursday, May 26th, after being a guest on the first ever episode of the show 19 years ago, and gave one of her most candid interviews ever!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Heartbreak: Nicole Kidman's Ex Pursuing Lady Gaga By Showering Her Lots Of Attention? Katie Holmes Reportedly Shut Down Suri Cruise's Reunion With Her Dad

Tom Cruise made it to the headlines again recently when he attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The former husband of Katie Holmes, who has reprised his role in the popular movie, was all smiles as he led the Duchess of Cambridge along the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Gq#Formula One#Plan B Entertainment#Mennonite
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Yellowstone confirms return of missing character

Yellowstone is set to build its cast out ahead of its fifth season with the reveal of a returning character after a few years away. Josh Lucas, who plays a younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, is heading back to the ranch for the first time since 2019. Deadline...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos

If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kathy Griffin Has No Kind Words for 'Bloated' Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp has millions of fans and even industry friends on the hate Amber Heard trial amid their defamation trial. The former coupled sued one another for defamation stemming from Heard's 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence. Though the Aquaman star didn't name Depp in the piece, she'd previously spoken out about him allegedly abusing her throughout their relationship and brief marriage. After a little over a month of testimony, Depp won. But not everyone believes him. While appearing on the podcast Just Ask The Question with Brian Karem, comedian Kathy Griffin went in on the former Pirates of the Caribbean star.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy