LINCOLN–(KFOR June 23)–A 37-year-old man is in jail, after a drug investigation that ended on Wednesday afternoon with him surrendering peacefully. Members of the Narcotics Task Force unit, along with the Lincoln Police SWAT Team were sent to a home early Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of Alexander Road, which is near the 1st and Cornhusker area as part of the ongoing investigation. Andrew Burnham was inside a mobile home in the area and after nearly an hour, he was taken into custody without incident.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO