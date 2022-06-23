Officer calls for backup during traffic stop in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two have been taken into custody following a traffic stop in Dayton.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, an officer attempted a traffic stop at 2014 Cornell Ridge Ave. shortly after midnight on Thursday.2 displaced after fire in Riverside
Regional Dispatch reported that the officer dropped a signal 99 requesting backup however it was canceled.
It is unknown at this time why the officer called for backup, however, a man and a woman have been taken into custody.
