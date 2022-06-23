ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Kathleen Kennedy says Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 could happen – if the fans want it

By Fay Watson
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

Warning: Spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi ahead. Turn back now if you haven't seen the entire series!

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 brought the Disney Plus series to an end in an emotional and powerful finale. Tying together the loose ends, we watched young Leia reunite with her parents while Obi-Wan faced off Darth Vader in an epic battle. But could there be more of the Star Wars series on its way?

The stars are keen. Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen have both said they would return . And now Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has said the creators are open to Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 as well.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight , Kennedy revealed: "Well, frankly, we did set out to do that as a limited series. But I think if there's huge engagement and people really want more Obi-Wan, we’ll certainly give that consideration because the fans, they speak to us. And if we feel like, 'OK, there’s a real reason to do this; it's answering the why then,' then we’ll do it. But we’ll see."

Director Deborah Chow, who helmed all six episodes, was less committed to the idea, admitting there would have to be a "real reason" for another season. "For this one, we really did conceive it to be a limited series," Chow told ET. "It really is one big story with a beginning, middle, and end. So, we weren’t thinking past that. I think, you know, if it was to go forward, it would only be if there was a real reason for another one."

Even if we don’t get an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2, the show did set up some potential spin-offs. Reva’s story seems to be just beginning following her redemptive arc in the finale after Obi-Wan tells the former Inquisitor: "Who you become now, that is up to you." There’s also some appetite for a Darth Vader spin-off – you can read our argument for that here.

While we wait for more news, check out the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows currently in the works.

Comments / 14

The Grey
2d ago

What the fans want is Kathleen Kennedy as far away from star wars as humanly possible. She is poison to the franchise.

Reply(1)
3
Related
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Says George Lucas Made Him Invent Wattanese Overnight

There is little doubt that the Star Wars Universe has its share of aliens who speak in their own unique language. However, there's one specific language that was created not by writers but by Hayden Christensen! The Obi-Wan Kenobi actor has just revealed that he had to improvise Wattanese in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones!
MOVIES
Parade

The First 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Volume 2 Sneak Peek Is Here

Netflix is celebrating Stranger Things on Day 4 of Geeked Week, and in preparation for the upcoming release of Season 4 Volume 2 on July 1, 2022, the streamer just released a sneak peek at what's to come. The new teaser previews the intense battle against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), as the mystery of the Upside Down continues.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

Natalie Portman on being a "newbie Thor" in Love and Thunder – and her preparation for the role

"There’s no guidebook that comes along and tells you how to do it.”. Thor meet… Thor. Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster is all set to wield Mjolnir in Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder. How she gets hold of the hammer is being kept under wraps, but Portman has opened up to Total Film for the latest issue’s cover feature on her MCU comeback as "Newbie Thor."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
Us Weekly

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ LGBT Content in ‘Lightyear’ Is So Controversial: I Want Representation to ‘Be the Norm’

No big deal. Chris Evans wishes that the decision to include LGBTQ+ characters in his new film, Lightyear, didn't cause so much controversy. "It’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy [to have such inclusion]," the Avengers star, 41, told Variety on Monday, June 13, when asked about Pixar's decision to reinstate a same-sex […]
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy