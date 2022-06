Click here to read the full article. With more than one billion monthly active users, TikTok’s explosion in popularity over the last two years forced other social media players to play catch-up, but that pivot is costing YouTube a quarter-billion dollars. A new report from the media analysts at MoffettNathanson shows that briefer videos cannibalize viewership (and creation) of longer ones, which means sacrificing commercials . MoffettNathanson now expects YouTube will miss out on $275 million in previously estimated ad revenue this quarter. The researchers previously expected YouTube’s ad revenue to grow 9 percent this quarter to $7.49 billion. However, as...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO