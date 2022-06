Kansas City-based Determination, Incorporated is refocusing its mission with a new social enterprise business that will directly place formerly incarcerated individuals into employment soon after they return home. Strong Start Make Readies is expected to provide jobs to people exiting incarceration as members of make ready crews at Kansas City area apartment complexes, single-family rental The post New focus will offer jobs to formerly incarcerated people on the path to second chance entrepreneurship, says nonprofit appeared first on Startland News.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO