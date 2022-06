CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Right from the start of the pandemic, many organ donations were delayed. Even two years out, many are still waiting for living kidney donors. The list of those in need of a living kidney donor continues to grow in these pandemic times. This young lady, known as Markeyah Lewis, is on a nationwide search after her kidneys failed due to a diagnosis of lupus, an illness that attacks your body’s immune system, so it shuts down tissues and organs.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO