Dekalb County, GA

Teen, another man dead after 2 shootings a mile apart in DeKalb County

WSB Radio
 2 days ago
DeKalb County shooting Two men are dead after an alleged shootout at a Chevron gas station in DeKalb County.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two men, including a teenager, are dead in DeKalb County after a shooting, police said.

Just after 9 p.m., police responded to a Chevron gas station in the 7000 block of Covington Highway to a call of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his late teens dead from a gunshot wound.

A mile down the road, police found another man in the 6300 block of Stablewood Way dead, also from a gunshot wound, officials said.

Police said it is unknown if both incidents are related.

Officials say they found evidence at Chevron indicating multiple parties were shooting firearms in the parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

