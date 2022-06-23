ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed; 3 children, woman hospitalized in Ohio fire

By Joe Clark
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An overnight fire has left a man dead, three children and a woman hospitalized in Columbus .

The fire was reported at a home along Midland Avenue just before 1 a.m., Thursday.

Firefighters say the man who died was found inside the home.

The three children were rescued from inside the home and transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The woman was able to escape from the home and was stable when transported to a local hospital, according to firefighters.

Firefighters continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

