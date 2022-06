BOSTON -- The Celtics aren't scheduled to make a pick until late in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. That may change, with Boston reportedly looking to make a move to sneak into the end of the first round Thursday night.The Celtics are among the teams (along with the Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers) looking to acquire a pick in the back half of the first round, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. Boston may even be willing to give up a rotation player to acquire that pick.According to Fischer, the Celtics are willing to...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO