Sunny and low humidity on Friday; temps in the 80s
You could not have asked for better weather for the start of Summerfest with sunshine, highs in the 70s and low humidity. Inland areas were in the low to mid 80s with the dry air. Tonight is clear and comfortable with temps in the low 60s. A southerly wind will warm Milwaukee to 88 on Friday with a lot of sun and low humidity. Summerfest will be in the low 80s in the afternoon.
Showers develop late Friday night, and scattered t'showers are likely on and off on Saturday. Saturday is a little more humid and windy with highs in the mid 80s. The day is not a washout, but be prepared for scattered t'showers, especially in the afternoon and overnight. Sunday is cooler, windy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s and NW wind gusting to 25 mph. Monday is sunny and 75, and then the rest of the week is in the low to mid 80s with a few showers on Tuesday and Thursday
TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable
Low: 63
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm
High: 83 Lakefront...87 Inland
Wind: SSE 10-15 mph
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and windy with scattered t'showers likely
High: 84
Wind: SSE 15-25 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and comfortable
High: 78
Wind: NW 15-25 mph
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant
High: 75
Wind: NNE 5-10 mph
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated shower
High: 80
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
