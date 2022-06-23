Sunny and low humidity on Friday; temps in the 80s

You could not have asked for better weather for the start of Summerfest with sunshine, highs in the 70s and low humidity. Inland areas were in the low to mid 80s with the dry air. Tonight is clear and comfortable with temps in the low 60s. A southerly wind will warm Milwaukee to 88 on Friday with a lot of sun and low humidity. Summerfest will be in the low 80s in the afternoon.

Showers develop late Friday night, and scattered t'showers are likely on and off on Saturday. Saturday is a little more humid and windy with highs in the mid 80s. The day is not a washout, but be prepared for scattered t'showers, especially in the afternoon and overnight. Sunday is cooler, windy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s and NW wind gusting to 25 mph. Monday is sunny and 75, and then the rest of the week is in the low to mid 80s with a few showers on Tuesday and Thursday

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable

Low: 63

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm

High: 83 Lakefront...87 Inland

Wind: SSE 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and windy with scattered t'showers likely

High: 84

Wind: SSE 15-25 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and comfortable

High: 78

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant

High: 75

Wind: NNE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated shower

High: 80

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

