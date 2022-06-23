The best fighting type pokémon in Pokémon Go

Diablo Immortal's smooth controls and gameplay are crushed under the demonic weight of a tangled mess of subsystems, currencies, and microtransactions. The legions of hell are endless, constantly streaming through the breach in search of fresh blood to drag back to their overlord. Hanging their new captures upside-down, these fiends will slowly drain their victims of everything over long hours and agonizing days. Then, once nothing is left, the poor doomed souls will be discarded, as they – or more exactly, their wallets – will have nothing more to give. Diablo Immortal has a lot of demons, too, but they’re kind of the lesser "prime evil" in the latest entry for the series.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO