46 possible Great Lakes drownings so far this year; 19 in Lake Michigan

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
There have been 46 possible Great Lakes drownings so far this year, and 19 of those were in Lake Michigan.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project (GLSRP) released current drowning statistics on Wednesday. According to GLSRP, there have been 1,096 Great Lakes Drownings since 2010.

Below is an overview of Great Lakes drownings, according to GLSRP:

  • 2010: 74 drownings
  • 2011: 88
  • 2012: 99
  • 2013: 67
  • 2014: 54
  • 2015: 55
  • 2016: 99
  • 2017: 88
  • 2018: 117
  • 2019: 97
  • 2020: 108
  • 2021: 100
  • 2022: 46 to date (+6 unknown final outcome)

According to GLSRP, below are the statistics for 2022:

  • Lake Michigan: 19 (+1 unknown final outcome)
  • Lake Superior: 0
  • Lake Huron: 1
  • Lake Erie: 12 (+3 unknown final outcome)
  • Lake Ontario: 12

Though not on the Great Lakes, there were a series of recent drownings in the area recently. Last week, three people, including a 10-year-old boy, died after being swept into a Milwaukee drainage ditch .

On Sunday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old's body was recovered from a pond in the Town of Sullivan after he went missing. After a boating incident on Silver Lake in Kenosha County last week , a child was rescued and a 22-year-old man's body was found.

GLSRP has been tracking Great Lakes drownings since 2010. They have been performing Great Lakes Water Safety presentations and training in seven of the eight Great Lakes states since 2011. To learn more about GLSRP, click here .

