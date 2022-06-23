ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Here's What to Focus On in a Bear Market

By Jon Quast
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

With the recent market uncertainty, it can leave investors with several questions. In this video clip "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live , recorded on June 14 , Fool.com contributor Jon Quast shares some helpful tips about things to consider in a bear market.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

Jon Quast: I think in hindsight, especially when things aren't working, I think we're more apt to question our decisions, question our everything. In hindsight, perhaps it does look obvious. The funny thing is that in the moment everybody's questioning and everybody is wondering, if it's not just the retail investors, it's the professionals as well.

Yesterday we saw almost a 5% pullback in the S&P 500. The headlines were interesting, it was all like in anticipation of the federal rate hike and it's like, OK, well, we've known about that for weeks. Who all is reacting to this? It's everybody. It's interesting, it seems so obvious, and at the same time, we all don't know when that top, when that bottom is.

We don't know what is the peak valuation, what is the trough valuation? We don't know these things, so that's why we focus on things that we can know, and that is what are the great companies? Where is innovation happening? Where is growth happening? Those things that we can have a much more concrete knowledge of.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

Inflation is a headwind that all food companies face today, including Hormel. Hormel is dealing with the avian flu, which caused a big stock sell-off after it reported earnings. The company's yield is toward the high end of its historical range, and investors should probably be adding to positions here.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Market#Stock#Innovation#Focus On#Motley Fool Stock Advisor#2 14 21 Jon Quast
wallstreetwindow.com

Stock Market Bear Market Projections For Second Half Of 2022 – Mike Swanson

I’m writing this on Sunday and the stock market is closed Monday. Bitcoin is crashing again, though, this weekend as it’s dumping below $20,000. It’s obviously going through a crash and the argument that it was a safe haven or replacement for money, much less a store of value, has been evaporated, as several crypto exchanges this month have suspended customer withdrawals. No one in their right mind would put their money into crypto as a safety position now. They’d be better off burying their money in jars in their backyard or buying gold and putting it away somewhere.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks You'll Regret not Buying During the Nasdaq Bear Market

The Trade Desk's ad platform is crucial in today's digital society. Datadog is growing quickly and plans to introduce more products. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

Costco’s bulk prices and sticky membership plans enable it to generate consistent growth. Microsoft gives investors diversified exposure to the cloud, enterprise software, and gaming. General Mills’ portfolio of more than 100 packaged food brands makes it a recession-resistant. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: 1 Tech Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Jabil delivered better-than-expected results and raised its guidance once again. Management is seeing healthy growth thanks to secular growth in multiple end markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Company That Should Lead the Market Recovery

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The widely followed S&P 500 index recently joined...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Things the World's Smartest Investors Do in Every Bear Market

Dollar-cost averaging can help lower your cost basis during bear markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy on the Dip and Hold Forever

Amazon stock has dropped more than 30% so far this year. The company is set to benefit from its leadership in two major markets over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
198K+
Followers
96K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy