Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson posts message of support for Parma PACT students

Students in the Parma High School PACT program created a video hoping to get Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to attend their annual end of the year luau, instead, the Rock sent a video message and more.

The Rock said he couldn't join students at the luau, but he appreciated the video and the student's dedication.

He didn't just send a message to the kids on his Instagram.

This week, he sent the students "Project Rock" merchandise and Xbox game consoles with adaptive controllers for those with special needs.

All of it was a well-kept secret by the school and the teachers involved in the program.

They hid it from the kids until the luau so that everybody could experience it together.