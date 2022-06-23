ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville graduate inducted in Sphinx Senior Honorary at Ohio State University

Will Gilbert, of Granville, was inducted into the 116th class of Sphinx Senior Honorary at Ohio State University on April 1.

Gilbert, the son of Melissa and Bryant Gilbert, is working toward his bachelor of science degree in economics. He graduated from Granville High School in 2019.

The objectives of Sphinx are to recognize and honor no more than 24 students who, by the end of their junior year, have attained success in various fields of endeavor, particularly leadership, scholarship and service, and to create a bond of fellowship in which each individual will use his or her attainments to enhance and promote the best interests of the university. Sphinx was founded at OSU in 1907 and is the oldest honor society on campus. Throughout the years since its inception, Sphinx has remained one of the most prestigious honors at Ohio State.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Granville graduate inducted in Sphinx Senior Honorary at Ohio State University

