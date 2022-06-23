ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville school board announces June 27 meeting

By Granville Sentinel
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 2 days ago

The Granville Board of Education will hold its regular June meeting on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Granville Schools District Office Board Room.

The public is invited to join the Video Conference via YouTube Live. To join, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCagKceGv7_R5VpSXHhAx0mg. You can watch the meeting and participate during Public Participation via YouTube Live.

Agenda for the meeting will be posted at http://www.granvilleschools.org/AgendasMinutes.aspx.

For additional information, please contact Superintendent Jeff Brown’s office at 740-587-8111.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

