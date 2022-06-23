ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Surprising Newsom, Pelosi and Harris Ties With the Getty Oil Dynasty

By James Reginato
Newsweek
 2 days ago
The Getty family is close with current Governor Gavin Newsom, Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. A window into how it...

CaliCritic
2d ago

time to rid ourselves of these bottom feeders once and for all! they have all deliberately made it extremely tough for those not in the elitist class and have done nothing in their lifelong political career except impose their hideous radical neoliberal policies!!! vote red and let's get common sense back in our state!

Dam It Jim
2d ago

Now you see where the American tax dollar goes. These people pay themselves insane amounts of our tax dollars as salaries which allow them to have the money to invest big in these companies.

Ken DeBault
1d ago

Congress should be banned from owning or trading stocks. Their spouses included. If they want to get rich in the market than get out of Congress. Way too much corruption

Daily Mail

Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The Democrats should be forced to live with Kamala Harris

We do not want to deliver another depressing show, and we won't. But if you're looking at the country and thinking, "How do we measure the health of the United States?" there are pretty obvious ways to do it. The average life expectancy is one, the marriage rate, the effectiveness of the U.S. military, housing costs, the value of the U.S. dollar, health of the financial markets, the safety of our streets, etc. By every single one of those very basic measures, the Biden administration has failed and done so dramatically.
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Backlash ensues as President Biden suggests inflation a 'chance' to make 'fundamental turn' to clean energy

President Biden faced backlash after appearing to suggest that high gas prices will be a "good" opportunity to make a fundamental turn" to clean energy on Monday. Some conservatives called the president out on Twitter for the comments, as gas prices average $4.98 a gallon nationwide, according to AAA and inflation rose to a 40-year-high last month, sparking fears of an impending recession.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ETOnline.com

First Lady Jill Biden Shares Lessons From Her Divorce and How She Fights With Joe Biden

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is getting candid about her marriage to Joe Biden, what she's learned from her divorce, and more. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Dr. Biden, who covers the magazine's June/July Freedom Issue -- the publication's first cover featuring a first lady in its 155-year history -- shared how her past has informed her future and the funny way she fights with the President.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

AOC hits back at ‘heinous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene over claim that Roe protests were ‘insurrection’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “heinous” after the Republican claimed she “launched an insurrection” while addressing a group of Roe v Wade protesters outside the Supreme Court.“I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me”I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Tearful US soccer star Megan Rapinoe urges men to 'stand up' and 'say something' about 'violent' SCOTUS ruling ending Roe v. Wade: 'Look in the mirror, you are complicit in all of this'

US Soccer captain Megan Rapinoe is calling on American men to 'stand up' to stop the 'violent and consistent onslaught on the autonomy of women's bodies' following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. Speaking ahead of Saturday's friendly with Colombia, the emotional Rapinoe fought...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

