ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How Big of a Loss for Disney+ Are the IPL Cricket Streaming Rights?

By Adam Levy
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Disney (NYSE: DIS) has managed to sign up a lot of cricket fans for Disney+. In fact, the company pointed to the delay in the start of the Indian Premier League season last year as a reason for its weak subscriber numbers in the fourth quarter. But after failing to renew those streaming rights for future seasons, Disney may permanently lose a lot of subscribers. Estimates put the number around 20 million.

The question Disney investors need to ask is how much worse off is the entertainment giant after it failed to secure those streaming rights. Or is it worse off at all?

The rising cost of IPL rights

The winning bidder in the streaming rights for the IPL matches from 2023 to 2027 was Viacom18 -- a joint venture between Reliance Industries and Paramount Global . It ended up paying just over $3 billion, slightly more than Disney paid to retain the television broadcast rights in India.

In total, the league will collect over $1.2 billion per year between the TV and streaming rights. That's about triple the amount that Star India -- now owned by Disney -- paid the IPL from 2017 through 2022 for both television and streaming rights.

Simply put, Disney couldn't justify the cost for its streaming service . At $600 million per year for streaming rights, Disney would need to draw in more than 65 million annual subscribers through IPL matches at its average revenue per user of $0.76 per month. Even factoring in the potential to improve monetization over the next five years, the IPL would need to draw in tens of millions of subscribers for the service every year to justify the outlay.

Analysts at Media Partners Asia think losing the IPL streaming rights will cost Disney 20 million of its current subscribers. The company may also miss out on some future Disney+ Hotstar subscribers who might have been interested in the service if it included IPL matches. But Disney's internal financial modeling suggests that the high cost of the rights isn't worth paying to attract those subscribers.

Why Disney may be better off without the IPL

There are a few things investors should consider before they conclude that missing out on the IPL rights will severely impact the growth trajectory of Disney+, specifically in India.

Not only would Disney have to attract tens of millions of subscribers in India to justify the price of the IPL rights, but it would also have to produce better subscriber rates than if it used that money for different content. And it could accomplish quite a lot for $600 million a year. Indeed, Disney could outspend some of its biggest rivals in India by using those funds to produce original content or secure the redistribution rights for popular series and films. More importantly, those rights might span well outside of India, reaching a much broader (and likely higher-paying) audience.

What's more, Disney may not lose as many cricket fans as estimated. Since it's retaining the television broadcast rights for the IPL throughout India -- where it operates dozens of networks reaching 790 million viewers -- it will continue to have opportunities to advertise Disney+ Hotstar to IPL fans. It could highlight other sports programming on the service, as well as the films and TV series it offers.

In order to consider the IPL rights a true loss for Disney+ Hotstar, Disney would have to have no better choices for spending that $600 million per year of its growing content budget than the rights to the Indian cricket league. Given the production power of Disney, it'll very likely be able to spend that money more wisely and generate positive returns for investors.

Find out why Walt Disney is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Walt Disney is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Adam Levy has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Teams With Starz For Streaming Bundle in Latin America

Walt Disney and Lionsgate’s Starz platform have partnered to produce a streaming subscription bundle targeted at Latin America. The offer ties together Disney+, Star+ and Starzplay for consumers in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. The latest streaming bundling offer comes as online video platforms face increasing competition as they roll out worldwide and contend against tech giants like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ as well as studio conglomerates’ platforms like Hulu, Paramount+, HBO Max and Discovery+.More from The Hollywood ReporterLionsgate Nabs 'Thieves' Gambit' Novel for Movie Adaptation'Star Wars' Favorite Discusses Surprise Return for 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'Ted Sarandos Explains...
MOVIES
The Verge

Netflix confirms an ad-supported tier is really, actually happening

Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos has confirmed that the company plans to introduce an ad-supported tier to its streaming service in an interview at the Cannes Lions advertising festival, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The New York Times reported last month that the company is aiming to roll out the new tier by the end of 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
BGR.com

This shocking Netflix docuseries has viewers glued to their screens

Some crimes are so high-profile, so shocking, and the ensuing trials such a media circus … that multiple streaming services step with their own competing and juicy retellings of the affair. The Staircase murder case is one such example, with both Netflix and HBO Max giving viewers different versions of the story. And in different genres, no less, with one a docuseries and the other a dramatization.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Jurassic World Dominion is stomping into theaters this weekend. And no matter how many bad reviews this movie gets, people still want to see those dinos roaming the earth. The third installment in the Chris Pratt Jurassic World movies, and the sixth Jurassic Park movie overall, Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar, aka the dinosaur island, has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now freely roam the earth, living with—well, more like terrorizing—humankind. But humans have guns, so surely we’ll be able to win the dino war, right? Right?! Well, you’ll just have to watch the movie to find out. Directed...
MOVIES
IndieWire

The Best International Series on Netflix to Watch Right Now

Click here to read the full article. Slowly but surely, the global TV market is shifting. Whether it’s mainly due to the rise of streaming platforms, the rush for international imports brought on by a pandemic production shortage, or an audience finally taking advantage of a wealth of options, series in languages other than English are in the middle of a boom. While some shows have certainly helped spur that influx of new fans (including ones that can be found below), the nature of the modern TV world is that there are precious few shows anymore that become can’t-miss phenomena. Netflix recently...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipl#Cricket#Indian#Reliance Industries#Paramount Global
TVGuide.com

The Top 20 Roku Channels 2022

Roku TVs and devices offer an affordable, easy way to access both on-demand and live content. Like a smartphone, Roku enables its users to find Roku apps (or Roku TV channels) that they want and then install them on their device. You'll find not just paid channels, but free channels on Roku as well in the Roku Channel Store.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Disney
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Back to the Future Free Online

Cast: Michael J. Fox Christopher Lloyd Lea Thompson Crispin Glover Thomas F. Wilson. Eighties teenager Marty McFly is accidentally sent back in time to 1955, inadvertently disrupting his parents' first meeting and attracting his mother's romantic interest. Marty must repair the damage to history by rekindling his parents' romance and - with the help of his eccentric inventor friend Doc Brown - return to 1985.
TV & VIDEOS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
198K+
Followers
96K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy