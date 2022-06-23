ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

FDA Juul Ban Explained—Why Biden Admin Has Outlawed the E-Cigarettes

By Giulia Carbonaro
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The FDA has cleared the way for Juul's biggest rivals to keep tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes on the market, but a similar approval might not happen for...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

Tobacco companies will be forced to reduce nicotine in U.S. cigarettes until they’re non-addictive, if the Biden administration has its way: report

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Tobacco companies will be forced to reduce nicotine in cigarettes sold in the U.S. to nonaddictive, or minimally addictive, levels, if the Biden administration has its way. The policy could...
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

OxyContin Decision Involved FDA ‘Miscalculation,’ Woodcock Says

A top FDA official who oversaw the approval of Purdue Pharma ‘s OxyContin said Wednesday that the agency failed to adequately predict the harms associated with the drug that has fallen into the center of the US opioid epidemic. Janet Woodcock, now the Food and Drug Administration’s principal deputy...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Juul e-cigarettes could be pulled from shelves as soon as TODAY after US regulators reject vape manufacturer's bid to get around selling flavored nicotine

Popular e-cigarette manufacturer Juul may no longer be allowed to sell their product in U.S. markets, after having an application to get around flavored nicotine bans reportedly rejected by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Wall Street Journal reports that America's leading regulatory agency is expected to make the...
HEALTH
Axios

Biden administration wants to take the buzz out of cigarettes

The Biden administration wants to make the tobacco industry cut back the amount of nicotine in cigarettes sold in the U.S. to non-addictive levels. Why it matters: The bid to essentially take the buzz out of smoking cigarettes would be unprecedented in the long-running public health fight to curb tobacco use, which the FDA says leads to more than 480,000 deaths a year.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Cigarettes#Cigarettes#Cigars#Fda Juul Ban Explained#Vuse
Complex

FDA Set to Order Juul E-Cigarettes Off U.S. Market

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to order Juul to remove its e-cigarette products from store shelves in the country. Per the Wall Street Journal citing sources close to the matter, the FDA is set to announce the order as early as Wednesday, effectively banning Juul’s e-cigs being sold in the U.S. for the foreseeable future. The verdict comes around two years after the company applied to keep its products up for sale in the U.S., arguing they’re an overall plus to general public health by offering an alternative to smoking traditional tobacco products. The FDA previously banned the sale of fruity or sweet flavors for e-cigarette products.
HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Why boosted Americans seem to be getting more COVID-19 infections

As COVID-19 cases began to accelerate again this spring, federal data suggests the rate of breakthrough COVID infections in April was worse in boosted Americans compared to unboosted Americans — though rates of deaths and hospitalizations remained the lowest among the boosted. The new data do not mean booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
99K+
Post
876M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy