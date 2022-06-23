FDA Juul Ban Explained—Why Biden Admin Has Outlawed the E-Cigarettes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to order Juul to remove its e-cigarette products from store shelves in the country. Per the Wall Street Journal citing sources close to the matter, the FDA is set to announce the order as early as Wednesday, effectively banning Juul’s e-cigs being sold in the U.S. for the foreseeable future. The verdict comes around two years after the company applied to keep its products up for sale in the U.S., arguing they’re an overall plus to general public health by offering an alternative to smoking traditional tobacco products. The FDA previously banned the sale of fruity or sweet flavors for e-cigarette products.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO