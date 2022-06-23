SUV Owners Won't Downsize Just Because of High Gas Prices

The average gasoline price in the U.S. has fallen below $5 per gallon, according to the AAA gas prices website. The current average price for regular gasoline in the U.S. is $4.981 per gallon, the AAA site highlights. Yesterday’s average price for gasoline in the U.S. was $4.983 per gallon, the week ago average was $5.014 per gallon, the month ago average was $4.593 per gallon, and the year ago average was $3.070 per gallon, according to the AAA site.

TRAFFIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO