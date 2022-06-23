'Dealbreaker': Woman Ditching Date After Learning Man Can't Drive Praised
"I would want to be with someone who can literally take the wheel sometimes," wrote the woman on...www.newsweek.com
It is perfectly ok to not want to continue dating someone, for any reason. It is also perfectly ok to choose not to drive, so long as you’re still productively handling your life. No harm, no foul.
it's not a huge deal breaker if your working on it..... but if you expect me to be your personal driver I have better things to do.... I've taught other people how to drive and they've gotten their license.... I dated someone who always spoke of getting her license but never did...
it a deal breaker for me too, and I'm man. For one you not Limited on where you could go or have to wait for ride or cab on Uber. I could wait to get a car a drive in high school. I buy my first car in high school.
