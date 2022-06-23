ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juul vape pens could be pulled from U.S. shelves

By CNN
 2 days ago
Daniel Acker/Bloomberg/Getty Images

CNN — A report that the Food and Drug Administration might order Juul to pull its products from store shelves has sent shares of Altria plunging.

The cigarette company owns a 35% stake in Juul.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the FDA could order the e-cigarette maker to remove its products as early as Wednesday following a several years review of the brand regarding concerns that it may have helped fuel vaping’s popularity among underage users.

The FDA hasn’t formally announced a move as of yet, and CNN has been unable to verify the Journal’s report

Altria shares tumbled 8% Wednesday and the stock has fallen 13% this year. The company invested $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in Juul in 2018. The deal quickly went south as concerns mounted about the health risks of vaping, and US regulators pushed for a crackdown on e-cigarettes. Juul was also criticized for selling vape pods with flavors such as mango, creme, and cucumber that became popular with teens.

The company ended sales of its flavored products in the United States in 2019. That move came shortly before the FDA banned all vaping flavors except tobacco and menthol at the start of 2020.

Though e-cigarette products have been allowed to remain on the market for years, in 2020, the FDA asked the companies to submit applications to keep products on the market.

