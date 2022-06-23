ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3: Lester Pocket's True Identity Revealed

By Samuel Spencer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
The identity of Lester Pocket is crucial to understanding why the Umbrella Academy find themselves in an alternate timeline in Season 3 of the Netflix...

Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

