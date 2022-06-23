ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump's Proxy War Losses May Signal Beginning of GOP 'Turning the Page'

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Trump's endorsement remains the most powerful in the GOP, but "political winds can change quickly," pushing politicians to "act...

Regal Journey
2d ago

The only option I see for the future of the GOP is not just turning the page but jumping a chapter in the failed experiment that was Trump. If the GOP grants him the nomination for 2024,it will pave the way for more unqualified self absorbed individuals to thrive, ex. MTG and Boebert.

Sarah Smith
2d ago

comments my personal feelings simply former President Trump thinks the rule of law doesn't apply to him is not being mental but was what was told to him growing up no excuse no exceptions just a person that thinks he is God simply sad and those who believe in him remember Jim Jones and every one should be held accountable ignorance is not a defense

Sarah Smith
2d ago

after watching and listening to the facts weather you're a republican or Democrat we are Americans first and let's using common sense first vote for people that have our interests at heart and not those who have their own interests at heart remember we the people stand for democracy that what our family and friends from generations have fought for

Newsweek

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

