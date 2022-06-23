Newark's McVicker brothers bowling in first PBA event at Park Lanes

HEATH — It will be every man for himself at Park Lanes this weekend, but Branden McVicker will have someone in his corner.

McVicker, 29, and his brother Mat, 30, each Newark natives, will be among the local entries during the PBA Park Lanes Central Open on Saturday and Sunday.

"It's going to be a little more competitive with so many top-notch bowlers, but it's fun (with Mat competing)," Branden McVicker said. "We cheer each other on."

It is the first time Park Lanes has hosted a PBA regional event and the first time the PBA has been in Licking County in several decades. The legendary Valley Lanes in Newark hosted national and regional events in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Nine Licking County bowlers were among the nearly 70 entries as of Wednesday night, and the goal is to have more than 80 by the time practice is held Friday.

"I am pretty excited. This is the first one at Park Lanes, so it's going to be pretty cool," said Konnor Goodin, who won the 2020 Division II state championship for Heath. "There is definitely a sense of pride. You want somebody from Park to win obviously. It's my home house. I want to do well."

The McVicker brothers quickly have made a name for themselves in Licking County circles at a relatively young age. Branden is nearing 50 career 300 games, and Mat is over 20.

The McVickers now will attempt to show their stuff against the best bowlers not only across Ohio but also the Midwest. Bowlers are registered from as far east as Maryland and south as Alabama.

"We were just talking the other day about what we've done as brothers," Mat McVicker said. "It's kind of unreal when you sit back and look at it because neither one of us bowled as kids. We started in high school, so it kind of developed late and came about really unexpectedly."

Branden McVicker will be making his second PBA appearance having competed in an event a few years ago at Stardust Lanes in Grove City. While McVicker knows the lanes at Park like the back of his hand, a challenge is ahead.

"The second day it started to get really difficult," Branden McVicker said. "I am expecting some tricky oil patterns."

Joining the McVickers from Newark are Roger Adams, Jonathon Dixon, James Erlenbach and Treg Smart. Ashton Walters, a 2021 Northridge graduate, and Justin Yost, of Pataskala, also are registered to compete.

Goodin is making his first appearance in an PBA event, and he is keeping his expectations low. Because of his work schedule, practice time has been limited, so he is simply looking to post a strong series.

"It's going to be interesting to see how I match up," Goodin said. "I wouldn't really say there is any intimidation. I'm basically competing against myself to see what I can do on the pattern and how I stack up."

Mat McVicker also is making debut, but he is hopeful he can compete with the best. The event is coming at a great time as he recently wrapped career-best season, which included five 800 series.

"I get nervous to an extent, but I've bowled against some of them quite a bit before, so when it comes down to it, it's just about the mental game and taking one step at a time," Mat McVicker said. "The ultimate goal obviously is to win being the first one. If I can get a cash spot and make it to Sunday, I would be really happy with that, but mostly I have to keep my feet under and keep the mental game in it to keep me competitive."

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Newark's McVicker brothers bowling in first PBA event at Park Lanes