President Preckwinkle Announces Partnership with United Way of Metro Chicago on $15 Million ‘Transforming Places’ Pilot Program

By Editor
westsuburbanjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cook County's investment is the first outcome of the Cook County Equity Fund's recommendation to pursue place-based, community-driven and sustainable economic development. COOK COUNTY — (June 22, 2022) Last week, the Cook County Board of Commissioners approved a partnership with United Way of Metro Chicago to support a place-based investment strategy...

Candidates scramble in final week before June 28 Primary

With the June 28 primary days away, Chicago’s Black political candidates seeking local, state and federal offices are turning up their campaigns with political ads and fresh endorsements, hoping to capture the respective Democratic nominations in what has been a crowded campaign season. Amid heavy campaigning, crypto donors have...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Oak Park shooting: Woman shot dead, dragged from vehicle, suspects flee in stolen car

OAK PARK, IL (June 22, 2022) | A woman was fatally shot in the head at point blank range and her vehicle was stolen overnight in Oak Park, according to police officials. The victim was found just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a gas station in the 100 block of Chicago and Taylor Avenue, police said. A witness reported that two males had approached the woman from behind, fired a single shot to the head, stole items from the victim, removed her body from the vehicle, and fled the scene in the woman’s dark-colored Chrysler, according to police reports. The woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.
OAK PARK, IL

