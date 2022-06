BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Box Elder County officials announced Thursday the identity of the county worker who died Tuesday in a worksite accident, while riding a UTV. According to a news release from the county, William “Frenchy” Kossman was in his third year as a seasonal worker in the Weed Control Department for the county. He began working in this role in the spring of 2020.

BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO