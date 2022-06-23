ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Stanley Cup Final: Colorado takes 3-1 series lead after defeating Tampa Bay 3-2 in OT

By Staff
wcluradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado took a 3-1 series lead over Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup Final, with the Avalanche defeating the Lighting in OT with...

www.wcluradio.com

ClutchPoints

Avalanche star Nazem Kadri sets insane Stanley Cup Finals history never seen before

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Nazem Kadri’s overtime goal put the two-time defending champions to the sword. And it made history in a way we haven’t seen before. According to NHL Public Relations, Kadri became the ninth player in league history to score an […] The post Avalanche star Nazem Kadri sets insane Stanley Cup Finals history never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
stpetecatalyst.com

Lightning bring series back to Tampa Bay

June 25, 2022 - With their hopes of winning three-straight Stanley Cups hanging by the smallest of threads, the Tampa Bay Lightning staved off elimination with a gritty 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche Friday night. NHL officials had the Stanley Cup ready to present to the Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver, but the Bolts’ Game 5 win ensures the Lightning faithful will get one more chance to watch the team at home. Colorado now leads the two-time defending champs 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, with every game a must-win for Tampa Bay. Ondrej Palat, an afterthought when drafted in the seventh round in 2011, slapped in the game-winner with 6:22 remaining in the game. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy turned in a 35-save performance that embodied the determination and heart the Lighting displayed in a hard-fought win. The series returns to Amalie Arena Sunday night.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Lightning 3-peat in trouble after Game 4 loss to Colorado

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning’s three-peat bid is in deep trouble. Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche took a 3-1 series lead by beating the Lightning 3-2 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night. Tampa Bay...
TAMPA, FL
theScore

Bednar: Nothing wrong with Avs' OT winner

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar saw nothing wrong with Nazem Kadri's overtime winner in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night. "I saw it. I thought it was nothing, honestly. I thought that happens every second shift in the entire game," Bednar said, according to Postmedia's Michael Traikos.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Game 6 status of Andre Burakovsky, Brayden Point unclear for Colorado, Tampa Bay, respectively

TAMPA, Fla. -- The status of a couple of key players remains uncertain for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Colorado coach Jared Bednar says there's a chance Game 1 overtime hero Andre Burakovsky could return Sunday night following a three-game absence from the best-of-seven series. Tampa Bay's Brayden Point figures to be a game-time decision for the two-time defending champion Lightning, too.
TAMPA, FL

