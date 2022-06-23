ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone County, MT

A few stormy days

By Miller Robson
 2 days ago
Today will be the hottest day of the week with some spots reaching into the low 90s. We start off with lots of sunshine before clouds begin to move in this afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. Cooler air behind the front will knock daytime highs down into the 60s and 70s across the weekend.

There is a MARGINAL risk of strong to isolated severe storms this afternoon into the evening for areas west and north of Yellowstone County. Winds gusting to 60 mph, periods of heavy rainfall, lightning, and up to quarter size hail will be possible with these storms.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s/90s today, 60s/70s Friday and Saturday, 70s on Sunday then 80s/90s Monday and Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s tonight, 40s Friday night and Saturday night, 40s/50s on Sunday night then 50s/60s Monday night and Tuesday night.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

Q2 News

Another hot day; tomorrow will be a bit cooler

Another hot day today with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. The heat advisory for the eastern parts of the state will expire tonight. A cold front will push through dropping temperatures for you Father's Day Sunday a bit but will still be a warm day with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

The heat is on!

A Heat Advisory will be in effect today for a good portion of the Q2 viewing area as daytime highs will reach into mid to upper 90s with some lows 100s. With the heat comes enough instability for a MARGINAL risk of isolated severe thunderstorms in extreme eastern Yellowstone County and areas east. Gusty winds, lightning, and periods of heavy rain will be possible in the afternoon through early evening.
ENVIRONMENT
buckrail.com

The meteorology behind the Yellowstone flood event

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — The historic flooding in Yellowstone this month occurred due to a combination of above-average snowpack along with a significant plume of subtropical moisture originating in the South Pacific known as an atmospheric river, the latter of which rarely occurs in June. This article will...
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Warmer temperatures heading into the weekend

A warm day Thursday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Some breezy conditions across the viewing area. Gusts are currently in the teens and 20s. River levels have dropped more in the Billings area from Wednesday but we will see a rise in river levels for areas along the Yellowstone River in Treasure, Rosebud, and Custer counties. Be cautious and stay away from the river.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Gusty winds, high river levels; next, the heat

A warm day Wednesday with temperatures mainly in the 70s with windy conditions across the viewing area. Gusts up to 60 mph or even a bit stronger are possible. Expect winds to slowly calm down through Wednesday night and into Thursday. Yellowstone River levels are still high so please be careful if you are around any river banks or streams.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Highway 78 bridge in Roscoe repaired, roadway opened

MISSOULA, Mont. — In Carbon County, the Highway 78 bridge in Roscoe has been repaired and the roadway is open from Red Lodge north through to Absarokee and on to Columbus, which is just south of Interstate 90. Vehicles can move in both directions again. Travelers can expect a...
ROSCOE, MT
Q2 News

Summer tourism uncertain in Stillwater Valley after flooding

The flood waters that have ravaged the large portions of the state have receded but the effects on tourism may prove as costly as the repairs. Tourism is the lifeblood of many small Montana towns. The beauty and adventure that many offer are a tremendous draw to people all across the country. The massive flooding has left towns like Absarokee with uncertainty for their generally prosperous months.
ABSAROKEE, MT
yourbigsky.com

Kid-friendly hikes in Montana

If you’re looking for an adventure safe for kids, check out these easy hiking trails in Montana this summer! Onlyinyourstate has a few trails in mind that are less than a mile long. Explore a site full of wonder at the Pictograph Cave State Park Trail just outside of...
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

