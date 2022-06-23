ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

U.S. Swimmer Anita Alvarez Saved by Coach After Fainting Underwater

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 2 days ago
Synchronized swimmer Anita Alvarez was rescued by her coach after passing out in the pool at the World Aquatics Championships. The U.S. athlete stopped breathing and sank to the bottom...

