A Danville man has pleaded guilty in Henry County Circuit Court on June 16 to two misdemeanors in connection with an unfinished home improvement project. Joseph Carter Murphy Jr., 73, pleaded guilty to practicing without a contractor’s license and practicing as an electrician tradesman without a license. There was a felony charge of construction fraud, but because Murphy pleaded guilty to the two misdemeanors, that charge was not prosecuted.

