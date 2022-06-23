ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner ‘splits’ from Devin Booker after two years together

By Joanna Whitehead
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LfdvT_0gJWSKQe00

Kendall Jenner is reported to have split from her partner, NBA professional Devin Booker, as they are “on different paths”.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 26-year-old model and 25-year-old basketball player for the Phoenix Suns are “not on the same page”.

An additional source told E! News on Wednesday that “Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half.”

According to ET , an insider said: “Kendall feels like they're on different paths”, adding that the couple “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.”

All photographs of the couple have also been removed from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s Instagram profile.

The pair were first romantically connected in 2020, but a 2021 Valentine’s Day post on Instagram of the couple was widely believed to mark the official confirmation of their relationship.

However, it wasn’t until the recently aired The Kardashians reunion show, which was filmed back in 2021, that Jenner confirmed they were dating, over a year into their relationship.

“He’s my boyfriend,” she told reunion host Andy Cohen.

When quizzed on why she opts to keep her dating life private, Kendall explained that the decision came after watching her older sisters go through multiple marriages and breakups.

“Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly,” she said back in 2021.

“And no offence to you guys at all, but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t want to,” she said. “It makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. It’s a private matter, it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”

Jenner and Devin were seen together as recently as her sister Kourtney’s Italian wedding to Travis Barker , which took place in May.

The Independent has connected Jenner’s representative for comment.

