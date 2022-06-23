ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois primary 2022: What to know before Tuesday’s Election Day

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
GOP candidates for governor are, from left: state Sen. Darren Bailey, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, paving magnate Gary Rabine, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf, attorney Max Solomon and cryptocurrency venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan. Raquel Zaldvar/Chicago Tribune/TNS

From the six men seeking the GOP nomination for governor to Democratic and Republican incumbent members of Congress facing off in newly drawn congressional districts to Cook County elected officials trying to hold on to their seats, it has been a busy 2022 primary election.

Here’s what to know before Tuesday’s primary Election Day , including a voter’s guide to help you navigate it all.

Illinois governor

The race to be the Republican nominee to challenge Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November features six candidates and also tens of millions of dollars in fundraising, most notably from one man not on the ballot — Illinois’ wealthiest man and Pritzker nemesis, Ken Griffin.

Illinois attorney general

First-term Attorney General Kwame Raoul, a Democrat, will face off against either a soft-spoken North Shore attorney who has run and lost for statewide office twice before or a southern Illinois civil attorney who is best known for his anti-mask, anti-vaccine fervor.

Illinois secretary of state

Longtime Democratic Secretary of State Jesse White is not running for reelection. That leaves this seat up for grabs and has sparked a nasty fight between Democrats while the GOP candidates offer very different visions.

Congress

The Tribune has amassed Illinois’ most comprehensive collection of stories analyzing the issues in the state’s congressional races. Who will replace U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush? Who will win the new 3rd Congressional District seat? And what is at stake in two races — the 6th and 15th — that pit incumbent Democrats and Republicans against each other?

  • 1st District : In race to replace US Rep. Bobby Rush, candidates try to break through the clutter in densely crowded field
  • 3rd District : Illinois’ newest Latino congressional district brings heavy competition, divided Democratic visions
  • 6th District : A bitter and sometimes awkward battle between two incumbent Democrats has them fighting for their political lives
  • 7th District : A young Chicago progressive is challenging an established liberal for Congress in a race that reflects Democratic Party divisions
  • 11th and 14th Districts : GOP candidates line up for chance to challenge Underwood, Foster in two closely watched congressional districts
  • 15th District : Trump factor hangs heavy in Downstate race for Congress
  • Suburban roundup: Incumbent Democrat Krishnamoorthi faces challenge in 8th District primary, while 5 candidates vie for GOP nomination

Cook County

There are three major races in Cook County this primary election — County Board president, sheriff and assessor. Board President Toni Preckwinkle is attempting to win her fourth term in office; Tom Dart is vying to stay on as sheriff, a post he’s held since 2006; and first-termer Fritz Kaegi is hoping to get reelected for the first time.

  • President’s race : Toni Preckwinkle defends her criminal justice record as primary opponent Richard Boykin claims she’s ‘pandering’ to the defund the police movement
  • Sheriff: Tom Dart’s opponents are trying to link the incumbent to crime spikes, but their biggest issue is just staying on the ballot
  • Sheriff : Challenger to Tom Dart knocked off the primary ballot for good; lengthy fight ends at Illinois Supreme Court
  • Assessor: Ethics and lobbying become a focus in the Cook County assessor’s race
  • Assessor : Candidate Kari Steele apologizes but says she shouldn’t ‘wear the jacket’ for antisemitism on husband’s radio show
  • Assessor : Race heats up with $1 million contribution to challenger in Democratic primary
  • Assessor: Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi touts fairer property tax valuations; challenger Kari Steele says he’s broken reform promises, created ‘chaos’

Voting information

Everything you need to know about how to vote this primary election is here, including early voting, mail-in voting and going to the polls on Election Day.

