ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Trevor Noah to headline at the Illinois State Fair

By Kayla Samoy, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago

Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” is the latest celebrity announced to appear at this year’s Illinois State Fair. He’ll perform a stand-up comedy routine on the Grandstand stage on Aug. 19.

“To be able to secure a big name in comedy to round out our 2022 grandstand lineup is something we are really excited about,” said Illinois State Fair manager Rebecca Clark. “This is one of our most diverse lineups in years.”

Other big names slated to appear at the state fair include Demi Lovato on Aug. 13, Brooks & Dunn on Aug. 14, Willie Nelson & Family on Aug. 16, and Shaggy & TLC on Aug. 17. This year’s theme for the Illinois State Fair, which runs Aug. 11-21 in Springfield, is “Grow with Us” and aims to celebrate the state fair’s traditions while also embracing growth.

8 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Illinois State Fair, 801 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield; tickets range from $43-$110 and go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com

Big screen or home stream, takeout or dine-in, Tribune writers are here to steer you toward your next great experience. Sign up for your free weekly Eat. Watch. Do. newsletter here .

Comments / 1

Related
1520 The Ticket

Did You Know These 20 Famous People Were Born In Illinois?

There's nothing I love more than reading about celebrity gossip. What comes along with that is learning about the lives of famous people I will probably never meet. After reading about Betty White's long history in the entertainment industry, I realized she was born in Oak Park, Illinois! As an American actress for over 70 years, Betty is one of the first women to ever work in front of and behind the camera.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Springfield, IL
Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Springfield, IL
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/24/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) With the Primary Election coming up next Tuesday, former President Donald Trump is coming to Illinois tomorrow night for a Save America Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon. The 45th President is expected to officially endorse Mary Miller, of rural Coles County, who’s running against fellow Republican Rodney Davis, in the newly drawn 15th Congressional District. Also attending will be State Senator Darren Bailey of Louisville, one of six candidates seeking the Republican nomination to run in the Governor’s race in November. Bailey’s been a long-time supporter of Miller, also a farmer.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Willie Nelson
959theriver.com

Pritzker Reacts To Citadel’s Move to Miami

Governor Pritzker is reacting to news that billionaire Ken Griffin is moving his investment firm Citadel out of Illinois. The state’s richest man announced yesterday he is relocating his company’s headquarters from Chicago to Miami after more than 30 years in the Windy City. Pritzker’s office issued a statement saying that the state still leads the nation in corporate relocations and that the administration’s policies have helped Illinois businesses. The Citadel move comes after aerospace giant Boeing and Caterpillar both announced recently that they would be leaving Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Who’s On The Ballot In the Illinois Primary Election

The Illinois Primary Elections take place on June 28th, and there are several races on the ballot that will decide who is eligible for November’s general election. For the seat of Illinois governor, Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker is challenged in his party by Beverly Miles. The Republican candidates for governor are Darren Bailey, Richard Irvin, Gary Rabine, Paul Schimpf, Max Soloman and Jesse Sullivan.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Pritzker adds three sports teams as license plate options

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Illinois drivers will soon have more professional sports teams to choose from if they want team license plates for their cars. Governor Pritzker signed into law on Thursday a bill that adds the Chicago Fire, Red Stars and Sky to the list of options Illinoisans can choose from for their license plates. […]
CHICAGO, IL
wsiu.org

In the wake of Dobbs decision, Gov. Pritzker calls special session

Democratic Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is calling on state lawmakers to return to Springfield for a special session in response to Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade. In a statement Pritzker says he wants lawmakers to “further enshrine our commitment to reproductive health care rights and protections.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois State Fair#Brooks Dunn#Celebrity#Willie Nelson Family#Shaggy Tlc#Tribune Content Agency
geneseorepublic.com

Here's what to know about purchasing or owning a firearm in Illinois

One of the most significant pieces of gun control legislation in three decades passed the U.S. House and Senate with bipartisan support. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Saturday. It comes a month after a teenage gunman armed with a semiautomatic rifle massacred 19 elementary school students and...
WAND TV

Where to watch fireworks this 4th of July holiday

(WAND) - WAND News is tracking where you can go to watch fireworks leading up to and on the 4th of July this year. We will continue adding to this list as more events are announced. Arthur: June 25, Jurgens Park, 9:30 p.m. Arcola: June 26, Best Western Plus Green...
DECATUR, IL
FOX2Now

Small earthquake rattles southwest Illinois

ELLIS GROVE, Ill. – There was a small earthquake southeast of St. Louis Friday night. The USGS reports a 2.2 magnitude quake occurred about four miles east of Ellis Grove, Illinois at around 7:50 pm. The depth was around 6.5 miles. The earthquake happened in the Illinois Basin of...
ELLIS GROVE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
My Magic GR

Interesting Pick: Here Is What The Illinois DNR Renamed Asian Carp

The Illinois DNR made an announcement on Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022 that they had made a pick for renaming the Asian carp. Asian carp is an invasive species that were originally imported to the United States in the 1970s as a way to control nuisance algal blooms in wastewater treatment plants and aquaculture ponds as well as for human food according to USGS.
chambanamoms.com

School Physicals: What’s Required for Illinois Students in 2022

It’s time to make a list and start crossing things off for going back to school in Champaign-Urbana. It may seem a little too early to start talking about children heading back to school. We get it, but there is no better time than the summer to take care of those back-to-school demands.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy