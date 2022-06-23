Trevor Noah to headline at the Illinois State Fair

Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” is the latest celebrity announced to appear at this year’s Illinois State Fair. He’ll perform a stand-up comedy routine on the Grandstand stage on Aug. 19.

“To be able to secure a big name in comedy to round out our 2022 grandstand lineup is something we are really excited about,” said Illinois State Fair manager Rebecca Clark. “This is one of our most diverse lineups in years.”

Other big names slated to appear at the state fair include Demi Lovato on Aug. 13, Brooks & Dunn on Aug. 14, Willie Nelson & Family on Aug. 16, and Shaggy & TLC on Aug. 17. This year’s theme for the Illinois State Fair, which runs Aug. 11-21 in Springfield, is “Grow with Us” and aims to celebrate the state fair’s traditions while also embracing growth.

8 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Illinois State Fair, 801 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield; tickets range from $43-$110 and go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com

